IBBPLC gets Remittance Award in New York



The award was presented at the closing session of the 2-day Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair 2023 organized by USA-Bangladesh Business Link and Muktadhara New York Inc in association with FBCCI and Greater New York Chamber of Commerce in New York on Saturday.



Dr. Mashiur Rahman, the Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Adviser, Dr. Atiur Rahman, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Dr.

Ziauddin Ahmed, Convener of Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair 2023 and Bishwajit Saha, Founder of Muktadhara New York Inc and Chief Coordinator of Bangladeshi Immigrant Day 2023 were present on the occasion.



Muktadhara New York Inc conferred Remittance Award to Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC(IBBPLC) for collecting highest remittance in Bangladesh. Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen handed over the award to Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO and Md. Akiz Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of IBBPLC, says a press release.The award was presented at the closing session of the 2-day Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair 2023 organized by USA-Bangladesh Business Link and Muktadhara New York Inc in association with FBCCI and Greater New York Chamber of Commerce in New York on Saturday.Dr. Mashiur Rahman, the Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Adviser, Dr. Atiur Rahman, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Dr.Ziauddin Ahmed, Convener of Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair 2023 and Bishwajit Saha, Founder of Muktadhara New York Inc and Chief Coordinator of Bangladeshi Immigrant Day 2023 were present on the occasion.