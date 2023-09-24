Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 September, 2023, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US will send Ukraine ATACMS long-range missiles, Biden tells Zelenskiy: NBC

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

WASHINGTON, Sept 23:  U.S. President Joe Biden has informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Washington will provide Kyiv with ATACMS long-range missiles, NBC News reported on Friday, citing three U.S. officials and a congressional official.

Kyiv has repeatedly asked the Biden administration for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to help attack and disrupt supply lines, air bases and rail networks in Russian occupied territory.

But the White House did not disclose any decision on ATACMS when Zelenskiy visited Washington on Thursday for talks with Biden, even as it announced a new $325 million military aid package for Kyiv.

The White House and Pentagon declined to comment on the NBC report. The Pentagon also declined to say whether any promise of ATACMS were given to Zelenskiy during his meetings on Thursday at the Pentagon, saying: "In regards to ATACMS we have nothing to announce."

In Ottawa, Zelenskiy did not answer directly when asked about the NBC report, but noted that United States was the biggest single supplier of weaponry to Ukraine.

"We are discussing all the different types of weapons - long range weapons and artillery, artillery shells with the caliber of 155 mm, then air defense systems," Zelenskiy, speaking through an interpreter, told a press conference during an official visit to Canada.    �Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Confessional statement leads to acquittal of  death row convict
US will send Ukraine ATACMS long-range missiles, Biden tells Zelenskiy: NBC
Dengue claims 300 lives in 23 days of Sept
Lightning kills 3 in Naogaon
PM leaves NY for Washington
Not AL, polls obstructionists should fear US visa ban, say leaders
Will continue to promote democracy as per constitution, PM tells UNGA
Visa policy internal matter of US: Kamal


Latest News
Bangladesh among over 30 countries approved to trade in rouble
PM leaves New York for Washington DC
BNP won't see 11 players in its team before final game: Hasan
86 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
AL doesn't bother about US visa policy, sanctions: Quader
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Airstrikes killed 'a lot' of rebels with ties to IS in Congo
Commoners are not well, only ruling party people are well
Gold worth Tk 1.5cr recovered at Ctg airport
Most Read News
Strategies to address militant threats in Bangladesh
Saudi investment in Bangladesh gaining momentum
Govt is not worried about US visa restriction: Shahriar
'No outsiders should obstruct elections in Bangladesh'
'I have'nt received any application regarding Khaleda Zia's going abroad'
Road march: BNP men gathering at Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Death Must Be So Beautiful!!!
Teachers should be friendly, not a friend
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft