Lightning kills 3 in Naogaon







The deceased Sreemati Pahan, 27, wife of Nepal Pahan and Sobani Pahan, 65, wife of late Subrendranath Pahan, were residents of Silimpur village under Raiga union of the Mohadevpur upazila.



Moreover, deceased Rafiqul Islam was son of late Abul Hossain of Chakbrishnapur village under Porsha upazila.

Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Mohadevpur police station, said a lightning suddenly struck when Sreemati, Subrendranath and others were working in a paddy field by their houses, leaving the duo dead on the spot and another injured.



He is now undergoing treatment at Upazila Health Complex, the OC said.



Porsha police station's OC Jahurul Islam said Rafiqul also faced the same fate when he was catching fish in a river during a rainfall in the afternoon. �UNB



NAOGAON, Sept 23: Three people including two indigenous women died after being struck by lightning in Mohadevpur and Porsha upazilas respectively of Nagaon district on Saturday afternoon.The deceased Sreemati Pahan, 27, wife of Nepal Pahan and Sobani Pahan, 65, wife of late Subrendranath Pahan, were residents of Silimpur village under Raiga union of the Mohadevpur upazila.Moreover, deceased Rafiqul Islam was son of late Abul Hossain of Chakbrishnapur village under Porsha upazila.Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Mohadevpur police station, said a lightning suddenly struck when Sreemati, Subrendranath and others were working in a paddy field by their houses, leaving the duo dead on the spot and another injured.He is now undergoing treatment at Upazila Health Complex, the OC said.Porsha police station's OC Jahurul Islam said Rafiqul also faced the same fate when he was catching fish in a river during a rainfall in the afternoon. �UNB