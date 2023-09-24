Video
PM leaves NY for Washington

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

New York, Sept 23: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday morning left New York for Washington DC, the US capital, after joining the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and other high-level side and bilateral events.

She left the Place of Residence, The Lotte New York at 11:40am by road, and is expected to reach Washington DC in the afternoon.

The Prime Minister on September 29 will leave Washington DC for London, the capital city of United Kingdom. She will stay in London till October 3.

After wrapping up her visit, the Prime Minister will leave London for home and is scheduled to reach Dhaka on October 4.

The Prime Minister arrived in New York on September 17.      �UNB



