

Will continue to promote democracy as per constitution, PM tells UNGA



"In this session today, I would like to unequivocally reiterate that Bangladesh will continue to promote democracy, rule of law and freedom of expression in line with Bangladesh's constitution," she said.



The premier said this while addressing the general debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters.

The premier delivered her speech for the 19th time at the UN general session. Like previous years, she delivered her address in Bangla following the footsteps of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu who had addressed the UNGA first in Bangla in 1974.



Hasina said it needs to be ensured that the human rights issues are not politicised to put pressure on developing countries.



Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), she said "On this auspicious occasion, we must reinforce our commitment to our common humanity and take collective action to advance equality, justice and freedom for all human beings. At the same time, it is to be ensured that human rights are not politicised to put pressure on developing countries," she added.



She said Bangladesh's Constitution guarantees fundamental human rights for all. "Over the last decade, significant reforms have been made to our legal system to ensure equal legal protection and access to justice for everyone. As a responsible State Bangladesh is fully committed to protecting and promoting the human rights," she added.



As an elected member of the Human Rights Council, Bangladesh is working with the fellow members states towards safeguarding all human rights of people around the world.



The prime minister urged the world leaders to work collectively for enduring peace and economic prosperity for the future generations.



"My appeal today is to all of you - to the leaders of the world, to shun the path of war and confrontation, and to work collectively for enduring peace, welfare for humankind and economic prosperity for our people and future generations," she said.



In her speech she focused on various issues like global economic crisis, global peace and stability, Rohingya crisis, climate change, 2030 sustainable global agenda (SDGs), human rights and the development of Bangladesh since 2009.



Hasina said this year's theme of the UNGA is very much relevant in the context of the volatility and complexity the world is facing currently.



"People's trust in the effectiveness and legitimacy of the international organization is gradually being eroded. As a result, our overall progress towards a peaceful and prosperous common future is faced with threats," she said.



She said the impacts of the pandemic, the effects of an existential climate crisis, and the wide ramifications of the war in Ukraine affecting global food, financial, and energy securities have greatly impeded the achievement of SDGs in developing countries.



The PM deeply appreciated the UN Secretary-General's initiative to convene the "Summit of the Future" next year. "We hope that this process will amply complement our efforts to attain the 2030 Agenda," she said.



"We must make all efforts to collectively address the common challenges of humanity to secure a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future for all. And, for that, we must choose unity, solidarity, and multilateralism over fragmentation, insularity and isolation. Our pursuit of peace and sustainable prosperity must follow the principles of fairness, justice, and equity guided by the 2030 agenda and the UN Charter," she added.



The prime minister said Bangladesh gave shelter to the Rohingya people, displaced forcibly from Myanmar, on humanitarian concern. But the world witnessed the completion of six years of the mass displacement of the Rohingyas.



She said the situation has really turned unbearable for Bangladesh now. The prolonged presence of the Rohingyas in Bangladesh has caused serious ramifications on the economy, environment, security, and socio-political stability in Bangladesh, she said.



"Uncertainty over repatriation has led to widespread frustration. This situation can potentially fuel radicalisation. If the problem persists



further, it may affect the security and stability of the entire region, and beyond," she added.



"The displaced Rohingyas want to return to their own country, Myanmar and live a peaceful life there.



Let's bring those destitute people hope of a brighter future in their own land and thereby foster safety and stability in the region," said Hasina.



PM calls for a stronger global solidarity in sharing the burden of climate migrants:



Talking about the climate change, the PM said Bangladesh is one of the most climatically-vulnerable countries in the world despite contributing less than 0.47% of global emissions.



"The adverse effects of climate pose serious threats to the security and economic prosperity of our present and future generations. Urgent, bold and ambitious collective actions are needed to address these threats," she said. �UNB



