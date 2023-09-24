Video
Visa policy internal matter of US: Kamal

Opens indoor playground at Satkhira Police Lines

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent


SATKHIRA, Sept 23:  Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday  said the United States' visa policy is an internal matter of that country.

"To whom USA will issue visa or not is completely the decision of that country and Bangladesh has nothing to do with the matter," he said.
The Home Minister said this after inaugurating the indoor playground at Satkhira Police Lines here.

According to the US officials the visa policy will be applied against the persons who will create barrier to holding next general election, he said. Asaduzzaman said it is quite natural that political parties would place and agitate on the street with their demands ahead of the next elections.

He hoped that the polls would be held in a free, fair and peaceful manner as per the constitution and all registered political parties would participate in it.

Local Awami League leaders Md Nazrul Islam, Asaduzzaman Babu, Mujibur Rahman and Khulna Range DIG Mainul Haque were present.

About BNP's road march programme, the Minister said if BNP tries to carry out any subversive activities or arson attack in the name of politics, the law enforcing agencies will deal with them accordingly.



