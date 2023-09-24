Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 September, 2023, 9:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD crumble to NZ after batting collapse

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Sports Reporter

BD crumble to NZ after batting collapse

BD crumble to NZ after batting collapse

Bangladesh batters continued to cut a sorry figure as they conceded 86-run defeat against New Zealand in the second of the three-match ODI series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first but lost the opener Will Young early as Young departed for a duck. Finn Allen and Chad Bowes returned to the dugout cheaply on 12 and 14 respectively. The guests were in serious trouble losing three wickets to manage 36 runs. But a 95-run 4th wicket stand between Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell brought New Zealand back in the game. Nicholls missed a fifty for six runs in the earlier game, fell one short of a fifty this time while Blundell picked up his second ODI fifty, who was dismissed on 68 off 66 with six boundaries and an over boundary.

Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie continued to score poorly as they got out on 10 and 20 runs respectively. But few cameos from tail-enders especially the 35-run knock from Ish Sodhi followed by Kyle Jamieson's 20 and skipper Lockie

Ferguson's 13 helped the visitors to post a decent total on the board as they were able to stockpile 254 runs before being bowled out in the 49.2th over. Ish, however, had return to the dugout when he was on 17 as Hasan Mahmud fooled Sodhi to become Mankad out. Bangladesh bowler and skipper set an example withdrawing the appeal for the Mankad wicket.

Debutant Syed Khaled Ahmed and right arm off break bowler Sheikh Mahedi shared three wickets each as Mustafizur Rahman took two. Hasan Mahmud, who was added to the squad the night before the game, picked up one wicket and Nasum Ahmed took the rest.

Chasing 255-run target, Bangladesh's acting skipper Liton Das left 22 yards just scoring six runs, who survived challenging an LBW decision in the very first ball he faced. Tanzid Tamim joined with Tamim Iqbal after Liton's departure. Both the Tamims started swing bat across the carpet but not for long since the 41-run partnership came to an end with the soft dismissal of Tamim Jr. Soumya Sarkar came to bat for the national team after a long time, who played the ugliest bowlers back drive to give Ish Sodhi a jolly return catch yet before opening the account. The quick dismissals mounted pressure on the hosts.

Man in-form Tawhid Hridoy couldn't serve this time and got out on four while Tamim Sr missed a fifty for six runs as Bangladesh had been in serious trouble losing five wickets when they were on 92 runs.

 Very experienced Mahmudullah started repair work pairing with Sheikh Mahedi but the stubbornness couldn't go for long which ended with the dismissal of Mahedi on 17, Mahmudullah was unlucky to miss a half century by one run. Nasum Ahmed's dismissal on 21 ensured Bangladesh's defeat and Ferguson cleaned up Khaled to put the last pin on the coffin as Bangladesh were wrapped up for 168 runs.

Sodhi hauled six wickets for 39 runs. This is for the first time when Sodhi hauled five or more wickets in an ODI.  Besides, Kyle Jamieson took two while Cole McConchie and Ferguson shared one wicket each.

The last match of the series is slated for September 26 at the same venue.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Confessional statement leads to acquittal of  death row convict
US will send Ukraine ATACMS long-range missiles, Biden tells Zelenskiy: NBC
Dengue claims 300 lives in 23 days of Sept
Lightning kills 3 in Naogaon
PM leaves NY for Washington
Not AL, polls obstructionists should fear US visa ban, say leaders
Will continue to promote democracy as per constitution, PM tells UNGA
Visa policy internal matter of US: Kamal


Latest News
Bangladesh among over 30 countries approved to trade in rouble
PM leaves New York for Washington DC
BNP won't see 11 players in its team before final game: Hasan
86 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
AL doesn't bother about US visa policy, sanctions: Quader
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Airstrikes killed 'a lot' of rebels with ties to IS in Congo
Commoners are not well, only ruling party people are well
Gold worth Tk 1.5cr recovered at Ctg airport
Most Read News
Strategies to address militant threats in Bangladesh
Saudi investment in Bangladesh gaining momentum
Govt is not worried about US visa restriction: Shahriar
'No outsiders should obstruct elections in Bangladesh'
'I have'nt received any application regarding Khaleda Zia's going abroad'
Road march: BNP men gathering at Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Death Must Be So Beautiful!!!
Teachers should be friendly, not a friend
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft