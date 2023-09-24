

BD crumble to NZ after batting collapse



New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first but lost the opener Will Young early as Young departed for a duck. Finn Allen and Chad Bowes returned to the dugout cheaply on 12 and 14 respectively. The guests were in serious trouble losing three wickets to manage 36 runs. But a 95-run 4th wicket stand between Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell brought New Zealand back in the game. Nicholls missed a fifty for six runs in the earlier game, fell one short of a fifty this time while Blundell picked up his second ODI fifty, who was dismissed on 68 off 66 with six boundaries and an over boundary.



Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie continued to score poorly as they got out on 10 and 20 runs respectively. But few cameos from tail-enders especially the 35-run knock from Ish Sodhi followed by Kyle Jamieson's 20 and skipper Lockie

Ferguson's 13 helped the visitors to post a decent total on the board as they were able to stockpile 254 runs before being bowled out in the 49.2th over. Ish, however, had return to the dugout when he was on 17 as Hasan Mahmud fooled Sodhi to become Mankad out. Bangladesh bowler and skipper set an example withdrawing the appeal for the Mankad wicket.



Debutant Syed Khaled Ahmed and right arm off break bowler Sheikh Mahedi shared three wickets each as Mustafizur Rahman took two. Hasan Mahmud, who was added to the squad the night before the game, picked up one wicket and Nasum Ahmed took the rest.



Chasing 255-run target, Bangladesh's acting skipper Liton Das left 22 yards just scoring six runs, who survived challenging an LBW decision in the very first ball he faced. Tanzid Tamim joined with Tamim Iqbal after Liton's departure. Both the Tamims started swing bat across the carpet but not for long since the 41-run partnership came to an end with the soft dismissal of Tamim Jr. Soumya Sarkar came to bat for the national team after a long time, who played the ugliest bowlers back drive to give Ish Sodhi a jolly return catch yet before opening the account. The quick dismissals mounted pressure on the hosts.



Man in-form Tawhid Hridoy couldn't serve this time and got out on four while Tamim Sr missed a fifty for six runs as Bangladesh had been in serious trouble losing five wickets when they were on 92 runs.



Very experienced Mahmudullah started repair work pairing with Sheikh Mahedi but the stubbornness couldn't go for long which ended with the dismissal of Mahedi on 17, Mahmudullah was unlucky to miss a half century by one run. Nasum Ahmed's dismissal on 21 ensured Bangladesh's defeat and Ferguson cleaned up Khaled to put the last pin on the coffin as Bangladesh were wrapped up for 168 runs.



Sodhi hauled six wickets for 39 runs. This is for the first time when Sodhi hauled five or more wickets in an ODI. Besides, Kyle Jamieson took two while Cole McConchie and Ferguson shared one wicket each.



The last match of the series is slated for September 26 at the same venue.



