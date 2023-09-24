Video
2 sued for rape of girl in Patuakhali

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

PATUAKHALI, Sep 23: A case was filed implicating two youths on account of raping a girl with intellectual disability in Dumki upazila of Patuakhali on Saturday.  

The victim's mother lodged the case under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Dumki police station.

The accused Moktar Hossain Mridha and his cohort Russell Hawlader are neighbours of the victim and also residents of Dakshin Muradiya village under the upazila.    

According to the case statement, the youths entered at the house of the 30-year-old girl and raped when her family members were out of the house around 1pm on Friday. The victim was sent to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital for a medical test.    �UNB




