|
Train runs over 3 teens at Mohakhali
Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 43
|
Three teens, aged around 10 to 14 years, died after being crushed under the wheels of a train in Amtoli area of Mohakhali in the capital on Saturday evening.
Sub-Inspector of Airport Railway Police Outpost Sunil Chandra Sutradhar acknowledging the matter said the street children were walking on the railway tracks.
On information, railway police went to the spot and recovered their bodies. The bodies have been kept at Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy. He said they suspected that the trio may be street children.