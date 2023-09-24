Train runs over 3 teens at Mohakhali





Three teens, aged around 10 to 14 years, died after being crushed under the wheels of a train in Amtoli area of Mohakhali in the capital on Saturday evening.



Sub-Inspector of Airport Railway Police Outpost Sunil Chandra Sutradhar acknowledging the matter said the street children were walking on the railway tracks.





On information, railway police went to the spot and recovered their bodies. The bodies have been kept at Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy. He said they suspected that the trio may be street children.



Three teens, aged around 10 to 14 years, died after being crushed under the wheels of a train in Amtoli area of Mohakhali in the capital on Saturday evening.Sub-Inspector of Airport Railway Police Outpost Sunil Chandra Sutradhar acknowledging the matter said the street children were walking on the railway tracks.A Dewanganj-bound commuter train hit children at around 6:30pm, leaving them dead on the spot. The identities of the victims could not be known immediately.On information, railway police went to the spot and recovered their bodies. The bodies have been kept at Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy. He said they suspected that the trio may be street children.