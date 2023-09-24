Rains likely to continue till tomorrow







"Rain may continue across the country till Monday. There is a chance of heavy to very heavy falls in the northern parts of the country including Rangpur and Rajshahi in the next few days," Monwar Hossain, a meteorologist told UNB.



"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions and at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office bulletin.

The met office recorded 2mm of rainfall in Dhaka in 24 hours till 6 am on Saturday while 10 mm of rainfall in six hours till 12 pm today, he said.



Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.



The low pressure area over Bihar and adjoining area weakened and merged with the monsoon axis. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay, said the bulletin.



Monsoon is active over the northern part and fairly active elsewhere over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay. �UNB



