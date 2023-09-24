

People protesting not to bring BNP to power but to restore right to vote: Nazrul



He said this prior to the start of the party's road march from Barishal to Patuakhali under Barishal division at Bangabandhu Uddyan in the town. Nazrul Islam said, "Now we have to fight for democracy, freedom of speech and to establish a free mass media. Today the young society has woken up to save the country, to save the people. No evil force can protect Sheikh Hasina. This road march of youth will end after ouster of the government."



The BNP Standing Committee member said, "Apart from our leaders and workers, journalists are not spared when anyone speaks out against the irregularities of the government."

He demanded resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament and general election under a caretaker government.



Nazrul Islam said some people have become rich through 'mega corruption' in the name of mega projects while the condition of the common people is getting worse day by day.



BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman said, "The failed Awami League is trying to come to power once again by vote rigging. That is why they are plotting to kill Khaleda Zia without treatment."



Pirojpur district BNP President Principal Alamgir Hossain presided over the programme.



Leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies from six districts under the division joined the road march. BNP extends 15-day programmes by 2 days till October 5 on Thursday.



The six road marches spread across the country started with Bhairab to Sylhet (Sylhet division) on September 21.



The road march under Khulna division will be held on September 26, while Mymensingh to Kishoreganj (Mymensingh division) on October 1, and finally Cumilla to Chattogram (Cumilla and Chattogram divisions) on October 3. Khulna Division Road March will be led by Mirza Abbas and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.



On September 27, public rallies will be held at Gabtoli in Dhaka metropolitan and Fatullah in Narayanganj district. Nazrul Islam Khan and Begum Selima Rahman (Gabtoli), Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury (Fatullah) will be present as chief guests of the two rallies.



A women's rally will be held in Dhaka on September 29. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Begum Selima Rahman will be present at the rally. BNP leaders and activists alleged that, Juba and Chhatra League activists attacked BNP and Juba Dal leaders in Gournadi Upazila. The injured in the attack are Senior Joint Convener of Barishal North Juba Dal Sayedul Alam Khan Sentu, Member of Upazila BNP Convening Committee KM Anwar Hossain Badal, Municipal BNP member Kamal Hossain, Jubo Dal leaders Azizul Islam and Mamun Hossain.



In this regard, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gournadi Model Police Station Md Afzal Hossain said no one has filed a written complaint regarding the attack. Legal action will be taken subject to investigation if complaints are received.

