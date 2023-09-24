Decapitated body in luggage: Police unveil mystery in Ctg







The identified victim is Md Hasan, 60, son of Sahab Miah of Boraitali area under Kathariya union of Banshkhalil upazila in the district, was identified through his fingerprint, said PBI's Chattogram metropolitan zone inspector Mohiuddin Selim.



Earlier, on Thursday night, the Patenga police recovered eight pieces of his body contained in a luggage in Chattogram's Patenga. PBI detained the victim's wife Senoara Begum and his son Mostafiz in this connection.

Police said that Hasan had no connection with his family over the past 27 years but he returned to the family around one year back when a dispute initiated between among his wife and two sons over sharing his huge property.



As per the plan, Senoara Begum and his two sons strangled Hasan to death and chopped the body into nine pieces on Thursday night and put eight pieces except the head in a luggage, PBI inspector Mohiuddin said. Later, the luggage was dumped into the bush of a canal and the head in another place, he said.



The reason behind the killing was known after the arrest of the mother and their one son, he said, adding that drives are on to arrest another son. The victim's family used to live at the city's Akmal Ali Road in the EPZ area and the mother along with two sons planned to kill Hasan to grab all the property, the PBI officer said.



Police is trying to arrest another son Shafiqur Rahman and his wife Anarkali.

