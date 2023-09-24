Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 September, 2023, 9:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Decapitated body in luggage: Police unveil mystery in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 23: Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has unveiled the identity of the ill-fated victim whose body parts were recovered from a luggage in Chattogram's Patenga and the mystery behind the killing on Saturday.

The identified victim is Md Hasan, 60, son of Sahab Miah of Boraitali area under Kathariya union of Banshkhalil upazila in the district, was identified through his fingerprint, said PBI's Chattogram metropolitan zone inspector Mohiuddin Selim.  

Earlier, on Thursday night, the Patenga police recovered eight pieces of his body contained in a luggage in Chattogram's Patenga. PBI detained the victim's wife Senoara Begum and his son Mostafiz in this connection.

Police said that Hasan had no connection with his family over the past 27 years but he returned to the family around one year back when a dispute initiated between among his wife and two sons over sharing his huge property.

As per the plan, Senoara Begum and his two sons strangled Hasan to death and chopped the body into nine pieces on Thursday night and put eight pieces except the head in a luggage, PBI inspector Mohiuddin said. Later, the luggage was dumped into the bush of a canal and the head in another place, he said.

The reason behind the killing was known after the arrest of the mother and their one son, he said, adding that drives are on to arrest another son. The victim's family used to live at the city's Akmal Ali Road in the EPZ area and the mother along with two sons planned to kill Hasan to grab all the property, the PBI officer said.

Police is trying to arrest another son Shafiqur Rahman and his wife Anarkali.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Application must be submitted to Home Ministry: Law Minister
Train runs over 3 teens at Mohakhali
Rains likely to continue till tomorrow
People protesting not to bring BNP to power but to restore right to vote: Nazrul
Decapitated body in luggage: Police unveil mystery in Ctg
BD among 30 nations approved to trade in rouble
Entrepreneurs urged to invest in climate resilience projects
Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Rail Line: Test run likely on Oct 15


Latest News
Bangladesh among over 30 countries approved to trade in rouble
PM leaves New York for Washington DC
BNP won't see 11 players in its team before final game: Hasan
86 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
AL doesn't bother about US visa policy, sanctions: Quader
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Airstrikes killed 'a lot' of rebels with ties to IS in Congo
Commoners are not well, only ruling party people are well
Gold worth Tk 1.5cr recovered at Ctg airport
Most Read News
Strategies to address militant threats in Bangladesh
Saudi investment in Bangladesh gaining momentum
Govt is not worried about US visa restriction: Shahriar
'No outsiders should obstruct elections in Bangladesh'
'I have'nt received any application regarding Khaleda Zia's going abroad'
Road march: BNP men gathering at Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Death Must Be So Beautiful!!!
Teachers should be friendly, not a friend
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft