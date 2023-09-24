BD among 30 nations approved to trade in rouble







The list includes Bangladesh, said the Russian Embassy in Dhaka on Saturday.



The countries are: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Algeria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Cuba, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Qatar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Vietnam.

But Argentina, Hong Kong, Israel, Mexico and Moldova were taken off the list that was published in draft form in the summer. �UNB



