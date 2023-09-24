Video
Sunday, 24 September, 2023
Entrepreneurs urged to invest in climate resilience projects

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

Entrepreneurs can take policy support through investing in climate resilience projects in line with the government's target to generate 40 per cent of the energy from renewable sources, according to special envoy to prime minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has committed and made a bold statement that we want to provide 40 percent of the energy coming from renewable sources. As per the Mujib's Climate Prosperity Plan, we are transforming to resilient projects that lead us to turn challenges into opportunities," he said in an international climate change conference as chief guest. International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) organized the forum titled 'Preserve Planet Earth, Dhaka-2023' at Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) recently.

Lawmaker Saber Hossain Chowdhury was the chief guest while climate parliament vice-chairperson Waseqa Ayesha Khan was special guest on the occasion.

"Bangladesh is only contributing 0.48 percent of the global emission. Thus, we are in dire need of this transitional shift. We are at ground zero for climate change. And Bangladesh will be the global leader in this role," Chowdhury added.

The conference addressed the vital need for improving efficiency in the renewable energy sector and creating opportunities for foreign private investment in Bangladesh.

Ayesha Waseqa Khan said there are 30 renewable energy projects under active progress of which 24 power plants are funded by the private sector and 65 more projects are being considered.    �UNB



