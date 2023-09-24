Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Rail Line: Test run likely on Oct 15







According to Bangladesh Railway (BR) sources, one engine with six bogies is now waiting at Patiya Station for trial run.



One bogie can accommodate 60 passengers, sources said. Bangladesh Railway sources said that they had fixed the date for trial run on October 15.

"The renovation works of the rail line from Sholashahar to Dohazari are going on which is expected to be completed by October 28," said Abu Jafar Mia, Chief Engineer of BR East.



The chief engineer also confirmed that renovation works of the existing Kalurghat Bridge would be completed by October 28. The opening of the train movement from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar by the Prime Minister will be held on October 28, he said.



Meanwhile, the Construction works 100km long rail tracks and nine railway stations have already been completed, sources said. The services will run with high-quality coaches for tourists in Cox's Bazar.



A new project has been taken to implement this and 54 coaches will be purchased under this project, which is designed with wide windows, sources said.



The project includes eight stations along the 100-km railway line at Satkania, Lohagara, Chakaria, Dulahazara, Eidgaon, Ramu and Cox's Bazar Sadar.



To facilitate this, three big bridges have been constructed on Sangu, Matamuhuri and Bakkhali rivers.



Besides, 43 small bridges, 201 culverts and 144 level crossings have been constructed on the railway.



A flyover will be constructed in Keochia area of Satkania thana and two highway crossings in Ramu and Cox's Bazar areas. An overpass of 50 metres and three underpasses are being constructed for the movement of elephants and other wildlife.



A spectacular iconic railway station has been constructed on 29 acres of land in the Hajipara area of Jhelongja Union, seven kilometers east-north of Cox's Bazar Sadar. The station has been modeled after a beach oyster. The area of the six-storey station building is 1,82,000 square feet. Three platforms of 650 metres in length and 12 meters in width have been constructed near the iconic building. At least 46,000 people can travel through this station a day.



A direct railway connection with Cox's Bazar will change fortunes in the beach town as tourists always want to reach their destinations without hazards for their perfect vacation.



On April 3, 2011, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone for the construction of the railway between Dohazari-Ramu-Cox's Bazar and Ramu-Ghumdhum.



Meanwhile, the Taka 18,034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is being implemented. Two firms of China have already been appointed for this purpose.



Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion. Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of the project from Dohazari to Chakaria at Taka 2,687.99 crore.



Chinese company CCECC and Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure limited are jointly implementing another portion of the project from Chakaria to Ramu at Tk 3,502.5 crore.



Under the project 100km long new dual gauge railway line, nine station buildings, platforms and sheds will be built. The works for the contractor include; railway embankment, track, bridges and culverts, stations and building, signalling and telecommunications, ancillary works and environmental safeguards.

