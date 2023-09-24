Two women burnt to death in gas explosion in N’ganj





NARAYANGANJ, Sept 23: Two women, who were injured in a gas line explosion at a house in Araihazar upazila of the district last night, died at a city hospital on Saturday.



The deceased were identified as Kanij Nipa, 39, and Saima Akter, 40. They used to live in a rented house in Araihazar Bazar area.





Dr Torikul Islam, a Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of SHNIBPS, confirmed the matter saying, "Two women died while being treated at the high dependency unit of the institute and other injured person Sohan, husband of Saima, sustained 100 per cent burn and is in critical condition. Hasina, Nipa's mother, sustained 50 per cent burn injuries."



Local people said the incident occurred on Friday night. Cause of the explosion could not be known.



