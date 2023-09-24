Tourism fair begins today at DU







The expo will be arranged as a joint initiative of Cox's Bazar Student Forum of Dhaka University and Dhaka University Tourist Society. The expo will be held at the Dutch Square adjacent to the University's TSC.



The organizers arranged a press conference at the office of the Dhaka University Journalists Association on Saturday.

Cox's Bazar Student Forum Dhaka University General Secretary Saimun Islam Bappi read out a written statement at the press conference.



While reading the statement, Bappi said," The purpose of the event is to highlight the folk traditions of the tourist city of Cox's Bazar, cultural folk songs, traditional food and tourism-related institutions in the national arena."



"Every year tourism fair is organized in Cox's Bazar by the initiative of the District Commissioner of Cox's Bazar. We want to highlight the heritage of our tourist city, Cox's Bazar," he added.



Nurul Kabir Pasha, a member of Cox's Bazar Hotel-Motel Committee, said, "I will give 50 per cent discount at my hotel and 20 per cent discount at the restaurant for those who will visit our Cox's Bazar. I am also asking all Cox's Bazar hotel-motel owners to give a discount." �UNB

