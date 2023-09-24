Traders to be rehabilitated, says Enamur







Same time, he has given announcement to allocate Tk1 crore and 1,000 bundles of plain sheets against the affected businessmen, so that they can start their business again immediately at the market.



While visited the market on the day and held a view exchange meeting with the fire affected businessmen, he gave the announcement in accordance with the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a Disaster Management Ministry press release said.

In the meeting with the businessmen, Dr Enamur said that the government is always with the distressed businessmen of Krishi Market. The government will provide all kinds of supports to them, so that they can restart their businesses and survive.



"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked me to provide all supports for the distressed businessmen, so that they can understand that the government is always with them. They will be rehabilitated at the same place they were doing business earlier. If necessary, they will also be given rice and cash supports from the government, so that they can survive during their hard time," he state minister said.



In the meeting, local lawmaker Sadek Khan, Director General of Department of Disaster Management (DDM) Mizanur Rahman, local ward councilor Solimullah Solu and Krishi Market's leader Abul Kalam Azad also spoke.



