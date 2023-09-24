Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 September, 2023, 9:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Fire At Krishi Market

Traders to be rehabilitated, says Enamur

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman on Saturday assured the traders of fire-burnt Mohammadpur Krishi Market that they will be rehabilitated on the same place they were doing business before the fire incident.

Same time, he has given announcement to allocate Tk1 crore and 1,000 bundles of plain sheets against the affected businessmen, so that they can start their business again immediately at the market.

While visited the market on the day and held a view exchange meeting with the fire affected businessmen, he gave the announcement in accordance with the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a Disaster Management Ministry press release said.

In the meeting with the businessmen, Dr Enamur said that the government is always with the distressed businessmen of Krishi Market. The government will provide all kinds of supports to them, so that they can restart their businesses and survive.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked me to provide all supports for the distressed businessmen, so that they can understand that the government is always with them. They will be rehabilitated at the same place they were doing business earlier. If necessary, they will also be given rice and cash supports from the government, so that they can survive during their hard time," he state minister said.

In the meeting, local lawmaker Sadek Khan, Director General of Department of Disaster Management (DDM) Mizanur Rahman, local ward councilor Solimullah Solu and Krishi Market's leader Abul Kalam Azad also spoke.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Tourism fair begins today at DU
Traders to be rehabilitated, says Enamur
DU students clash with restaurant staff at Rabindra Sarobar; 16 injured
JU VC pays tribute to Bangabandhu
Chander Hat gets new body
Remain vigilant against those who oppose Liberation War, independence: President
Ranguniya witnesses massive dev work: Hasan
5 outsiders arrested with arms


Latest News
Bangladesh among over 30 countries approved to trade in rouble
PM leaves New York for Washington DC
BNP won't see 11 players in its team before final game: Hasan
86 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
AL doesn't bother about US visa policy, sanctions: Quader
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Airstrikes killed 'a lot' of rebels with ties to IS in Congo
Commoners are not well, only ruling party people are well
Gold worth Tk 1.5cr recovered at Ctg airport
Most Read News
Strategies to address militant threats in Bangladesh
Saudi investment in Bangladesh gaining momentum
Govt is not worried about US visa restriction: Shahriar
'No outsiders should obstruct elections in Bangladesh'
'I have'nt received any application regarding Khaleda Zia's going abroad'
Road march: BNP men gathering at Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Death Must Be So Beautiful!!!
Teachers should be friendly, not a friend
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft