JU VC pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Jahangirnagar University (JU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Nurul Alam on Saturday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara, Gopalganj.After laying the wreath, the VC stood in solemn silence for sometime as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independence.Later, the VC offered prayers seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of the Father of the Nation and other martyrs who had to embrace martyrdom on the August 15, 1975 carnage.