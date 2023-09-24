Video
Home City News

Chander Hat gets new body

Morshed prez Mufdi secy

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

In the national council of the Chander Hat, an organization of child, juvenile and youths, held on Friday in Dhaka.

Daily Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam has been elected its new national presidium chairman while poet Mujtaba Ahmed Morshed and Daily Anandabazar Editor Mufdi Ahmed were elected president and general secretary respectively.

In the council held at Jatiya Press Club with its acting president Yahia Sohel in the chair, State Minister for Shipping Khalud Mahmud Chowdhury attended as chief guest, according to a press release.

Among others, outgoing national presidium chairman Mohammad Zakaria Pintu, Adviser Saiful Alam, Al Tareq, Didarul Islam, SM Fariduddin, council preparation committee convener Jamiur Rahman Lemon and vice president Mujtaba Ahmed Morshed and Nazrul Islam Chunnu also spoke the programme.

More than 300 councilors and delegates from across the country joined the council.

Shaila Rahman Lipi, Masud Hussain and Sazzad Alam Topu were elected as vice president, Masud Parvez and Nurul Amin as joint secretary, Kamaruddin Ahmed organizing secretary were present among others.



