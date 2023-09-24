

Remain vigilant against those who oppose Liberation War, independence: President



The president made the call at the opening ceremony of the sixth national council of the Sector Commanders' Forum Liberation War '71 at Osmani memorial auditorium in the capital.



Freedom fighters from all over the country and their young generations joined the council.

Highlighting the contribution of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the great hero of the liberation war, to the independence and development of Bangladesh, President Shahabuddin said that though Bangladesh gained the desired independence through a long struggle, the conspiracy of the anti-independence did not stop. They are still active.



Appreciating the role of the Sector Commanders Forum in raising voice for obtaining international recognition of the genocide of 1971, the President hoped that they will continue their effort to realize this demand in the future as well.



The President said demand for international recognition of genocide, rape, crimes against humanity committed in 1971 by Pakistani invading forces and their domestic allies is the demand of justice and human rights.



Mentioning that the defeated forces of the liberation war are still active, he said that this demand must be implemented in a united way.



"No matter how many obstacles the anti-liberation war forces create, we will resist them," he emphasized.



Saying that the sector commander forum contributed a lot in organizing and training the peasants, labor and youth to make them fit for the battlefield, the President asked all who believe in the spirit of Liberation War to work for speeding up the progress of the country's development.



"Bangabandhu's killers; defeated forces in the Liberation War did this. After the assassination of Bangabandhu, the basic spirit of the constitution was destroyed," the President also commented.



Highlighting the development and progress of the country in various fields under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, President said that Bangladesh is now sitting on the seat of dignity in the international arena.



"In the last 15 years, the spirit of the liberation war has been sharpened. This government is the people's government. All the activities it has done are people-friendly," he said.



The forum is working at the national and international levels to get international recognition of the 1971 genocide since its birth.



Executive President of Sectors Commanders Forum freedom fighter Md. Nurul Alam, adviser Sarwar Ali, vice-president M Hamid and general secretary Harun Habib spoke.



In the event, President Shahabuddin unveiled the book titled GENOCIDE 71 published by the Sector Commanders Forum on the international recognition of the genocide in Bangladesh. �UNB



