Sunday, 24 September, 2023, 9:13 AM
Home City News

Ranguniya witnesses massive dev work: Hasan

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 23: Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud has said his constituency Ranguniya has witnessed massive development works after his election as parliament member from the area.

"You have elected me as a Member of Parliament. I have always tried to stand beside you and want to do my best for the welfare of all. Even, I helped the youths to get jobs who campaigned against me," he said.

The minister said this while addressing a meeting with civil society of Ranguniya upazila on Friday night in City's Nasirabad Convention Hall.

Dr Hasan said, "My door is always open to all irrespective of party affiliation. I've tried my best to stay beside the people and help them. I've never seen which party he or she belongs to, whether they voted for me or not. I believe that I am everyone's MP."

He said a number of development works worth about Tk 1,000 crore has been implemented in Rangunia only through LGED. There were many development works done by other departments, he added.

He said every school and madrasha got building and corrugated-sheet of Tk one crore were distributed from my personal fund when I was environment minister'. One power tiller in each union while three in some unions have been distributed, he added.

The minister said he has constructed 24 new mosques from his personal and family funds.

"I've tried to send many people to perform Umrah Hajj every year. Now more than 50 houses are being constructed for poor people in Ranguniya with my own initiative," he added.

Every house in Rangunia has came under electricity facility, Dr Hasan said adding that "all these happened under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

Vice chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology of Chattogram Dr Rafiqul Alam, Professor Sekander Chowdhury, Professor Giash Uddin Talukdar, General Secretary of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), Chattogram Dr Faisal Iqbal Chowdhury, Dr Rezaul Karim and Deepen Saha, among others, addressed the meeting.     �BSS



