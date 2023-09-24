5 outsiders arrested with arms







The identities of the arrestees could not be known immediately.



CU Proctor Dr Nurul Azim Shikdar said that ten people were injured in sporadic clashes between two factions of the university's Chhatra League unit - CFC and 69 groups - on Thursday and Friday.

Later, a team of police conducted drives at Shahjalal Hall and Shah Amanat Hall from 10:00pm to 11:00pm on Friday night.



During the drives, police seized sharp weapons from Shahjalal Hall and arrested five "outsiders" from Shah Amanat Hall. �UNB

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 23: Police in a drive arrested five people with locally made weapons from the dormitories of Chattogram University (CU) after the sporadic clashes between two factions of Chhatra League on the campus on Friday night.The identities of the arrestees could not be known immediately.CU Proctor Dr Nurul Azim Shikdar said that ten people were injured in sporadic clashes between two factions of the university's Chhatra League unit - CFC and 69 groups - on Thursday and Friday.Later, a team of police conducted drives at Shahjalal Hall and Shah Amanat Hall from 10:00pm to 11:00pm on Friday night.During the drives, police seized sharp weapons from Shahjalal Hall and arrested five "outsiders" from Shah Amanat Hall. �UNB