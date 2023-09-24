Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 September, 2023, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Benefits of community gardens

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Letter To the Editor


Dear Sir

Community gardens bring people together from diverse backgrounds, fostering a sense of belonging and cooperation. Neighbors collaborate on planting, tending, and harvesting crops, strengthening community bonds.These gardens promote sustainable practices like organic farming, composting, and water conservation. They reduce food miles by producing locally, contributing to a more sustainable food system. Access to fresh, locally grown produce encourages healthier eating habits. Gardening itself is also a physically and mentally beneficial activity, promoting active and stress-relieving lifestyles.
It helps to mitigate urban heat islands and improve air quality. They increase green spaces in cities, providing habitats for pollinators and wildlife, contributing to biodiversity conservation. Community gardens offer a space for people to learn about agriculture, horticulture, and sustainable gardening practices. This knowledge empowers individuals to make more informed choices about food and the environment.Gardens provide a natural setting for social interaction and intergenerational exchange. They create opportunities for mentoring and skill-sharing among community members.

In essence, community gardens offer a multifaceted approach to improving the overall quality of life in local neighborhoods by promoting environmental stewardship, education, food security, and social cohesion.

Rajesh Sen Gupta Student, Department of Marketing School of Business and Economics North South University, Dhaka




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Benefits of community gardens
Is Rohingya plight being forgotten by global community?
Growing deficit in tax collection a major concern
Stop selling foods rolled up in newspapers
Banking sector sends mixed signals in third-quarterly performance
Govt's timely procurement of saline for dengue patients encouraging
Ensure street lights in city  
Nouveau riches abound


Latest News
Bangladesh among over 30 countries approved to trade in rouble
PM leaves New York for Washington DC
BNP won't see 11 players in its team before final game: Hasan
86 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
AL doesn't bother about US visa policy, sanctions: Quader
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Airstrikes killed 'a lot' of rebels with ties to IS in Congo
Commoners are not well, only ruling party people are well
Gold worth Tk 1.5cr recovered at Ctg airport
Most Read News
Strategies to address militant threats in Bangladesh
Saudi investment in Bangladesh gaining momentum
Govt is not worried about US visa restriction: Shahriar
'No outsiders should obstruct elections in Bangladesh'
'I have'nt received any application regarding Khaleda Zia's going abroad'
Road march: BNP men gathering at Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Death Must Be So Beautiful!!!
Teachers should be friendly, not a friend
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft