Editorial

Is Rohingya plight being forgotten by global community?

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

While Bangladesh is grappling with the prolonged Rohingya crisis, the global community has been watching the situation seemingly sitting on the fence. As a result, overburdened with over one million Rohingya refugees forcibly displaced by the Myanmar, Bangladesh government is increasingly finding it difficult to feed them with a little support from outside the country.

Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina broached the issue once again at the international level while addressing the 78th United Nations General Assembly High-Level Side Event titled "Have they forgotten us?" in New York on Thursday saying that the Rohingya issue has now reached a point of stagnation as not a single refugee has been able to return to their homes in Myanmar in the last six years.

This is not the first time that Dhaka has brought the Rohingya crisis to the world stage. Just a few days ago,  Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin raised the issue at the opening session of the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta.

Despite repeated reminders to the world community to find an urgent solution to the Rohingya crisis, there have been little efforts at the international levels  mainly from the big powers like the US, EU, China, Russia and India to compel Myanmar to take back its citizens.   

Resultantly, owing to the fact of loathness of global big players, slum-like Rohingya refugee camps have emerged as possible breeding places of terrorists threatening regional peace and security. Moreover, Rohingyas have also threatened the environment in the Cox's Bazar area of Bangladesh.  

Understanding the deteriorating Rohingya crisis, Sheikh Hasina called for urgent global actions for the lasting solutions to the Rohingya issue with their voluntary return to their country and urged the world community to redouble its efforts in this connection.  

She also urged the world community to continue humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas which has been shrinking in recent times. According to some sources, from early June this year, the World Food Programme (WFP) announced a reduction in aid for the Rohingyas in Bangladesh, lowering the monthly assistance from $ 10 to $ 8 per person.

This reduction in aid has come against an urgent requirement of around $50 million to meet the ration needs for Rohingya refugees. Subsequently, Rohingya families are not receiving an adequate diet due to reduced rations that leads to widespread malnutrition, particularly among women and children.

There have also been legal expenses incurred by the legal firm as Myanmar government was brought to the International Court of Justice in December 2019 for the allegation of violating human rights against Rohingyas.  

We are in plea to the world community to continue providing financial support for the Rohngyas and at the same time push for the permanent solutions to the crisis through their repatriation.



