Five killed, 33 injured in road mishaps





NARAYANGANJ: A woman was killed and eight others were injured as a truck overturned on a passenger bus on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The accident took place in Pirojpur area on the highway of the upazila at around 8:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Kanti Rani, 30.

According to local sources, an overloaded speedy truck lost control over its steering and overturned on a passenger-laden bus of 'Tisha Paribahn' in Pirojpur area on the highway at around 8:30 pm, which left the bus passenger Kanti Rani dead on the spot and eight others critically injured.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kanchpur Highway Police Station (PS) Shariful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the body was kept under police custody and the injured are admitted in several local hospitals of the area.

BARISHAL: An elderly woman was killed and at least 25 others were injured in a head-on collision between two passenger buses in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The accident took place in Barthi Mandir area of the upazila at around 12:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Delwara Begum, 60. She was a Saudi Arabia-expatriate.

Gournadi Fire Service station officer Maidul Alam confirmed the incident.

He said on information, two units of the fire service reached the spot and started rescue operation. The two buses have been diverted from the scene to normalize traffic.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Two people including a woman were killed in a road accident on the Kansat-Chowdala road in Puskuni area under Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Khalesh Begum, 70, wife of late Eskot Ali of Gazipur Barikbazar area, and Tuton Haridas, 40, son of late Dhiren Haridas of Shibganj Bazar area under Shibganj Upazila in the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj PS Chowdhury Zobayer Ahammad said the accident occurred when a power tiller and a CNG collided head-on in Puskuni area under Shibganj Upazila on the Kansat-Chowdala road at around 10 am, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the scene.

However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

GAZIPUR: A policeman was killed after being hit by a pick-up van in Chandra area under Kaliakair Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jamal Uddin, 58, hailed from Tangail District. He worked as TSI of Gazipur District Police.

According to police and local sources, three members of Gazipur Police including TSI Jamal Uddin were on duty in front of the CP factory in Chandra area on the Dhaka-Tangail highway at around 7 am.

At that time, they signalled a pickup van to stop. But it did not stop and crushed Jamal Uddin while trying to run away quickly, which left the cop seriously injured.

Local people and policemen rescued Jamal Uddin and took to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Gazipur Palli Bidyut Traffic Office TI Nasir Uddin Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers have seized the pickup van and arrested its driver.

Five people including three women and a policeman have been killed and at least 33 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Narayanganj, Barishal, Chapainawabganj and Gazipur, in two days.NARAYANGANJ: A woman was killed and eight others were injured as a truck overturned on a passenger bus on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Friday night.The accident took place in Pirojpur area on the highway of the upazila at around 8:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Kanti Rani, 30.According to local sources, an overloaded speedy truck lost control over its steering and overturned on a passenger-laden bus of 'Tisha Paribahn' in Pirojpur area on the highway at around 8:30 pm, which left the bus passenger Kanti Rani dead on the spot and eight others critically injured.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and seized both the vehicles.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kanchpur Highway Police Station (PS) Shariful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the body was kept under police custody and the injured are admitted in several local hospitals of the area.BARISHAL: An elderly woman was killed and at least 25 others were injured in a head-on collision between two passenger buses in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Friday noon.The accident took place in Barthi Mandir area of the upazila at around 12:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Delwara Begum, 60. She was a Saudi Arabia-expatriate.Gournadi Fire Service station officer Maidul Alam confirmed the incident.He said on information, two units of the fire service reached the spot and started rescue operation. The two buses have been diverted from the scene to normalize traffic.CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Two people including a woman were killed in a road accident on the Kansat-Chowdala road in Puskuni area under Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.The deceased were identified as Khalesh Begum, 70, wife of late Eskot Ali of Gazipur Barikbazar area, and Tuton Haridas, 40, son of late Dhiren Haridas of Shibganj Bazar area under Shibganj Upazila in the district.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj PS Chowdhury Zobayer Ahammad said the accident occurred when a power tiller and a CNG collided head-on in Puskuni area under Shibganj Upazila on the Kansat-Chowdala road at around 10 am, which left the duo dead on the spot.Being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the scene.However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.GAZIPUR: A policeman was killed after being hit by a pick-up van in Chandra area under Kaliakair Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Jamal Uddin, 58, hailed from Tangail District. He worked as TSI of Gazipur District Police.According to police and local sources, three members of Gazipur Police including TSI Jamal Uddin were on duty in front of the CP factory in Chandra area on the Dhaka-Tangail highway at around 7 am.At that time, they signalled a pickup van to stop. But it did not stop and crushed Jamal Uddin while trying to run away quickly, which left the cop seriously injured.Local people and policemen rescued Jamal Uddin and took to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Gazipur Palli Bidyut Traffic Office TI Nasir Uddin Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers have seized the pickup van and arrested its driver.