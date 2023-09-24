HSC candidate ‘commits suicide’ at Nandigram





NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Sept 23: A female HSC examinee reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling fan of her room in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Rahima Khatun, 18, daughter of Rejaul Karim, a resident of Dakoir Village under Nandigram Municipality. She was an HSC candidate from Nandigram Government Women's Degree College.

According to the deceased's family members, Rahima's mother saw her hanging from the ceiling at around 12 am on Saturday when she went to her room and started screaming for help.

The family members with the help of locals recovered the body and informed police on Saturday morning.



NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Sept 23: A female HSC examinee reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling fan of her room in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday night.The deceased was identified as Rahima Khatun, 18, daughter of Rejaul Karim, a resident of Dakoir Village under Nandigram Municipality. She was an HSC candidate from Nandigram Government Women's Degree College.According to the deceased's family members, Rahima's mother saw her hanging from the ceiling at around 12 am on Saturday when she went to her room and started screaming for help.The family members with the help of locals recovered the body and informed police on Saturday morning.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.