

Increased mango export from Rajshahi boosts economy



The first consignment of 300 kilogram (kg) including 200 kg Gouramoti and 100 kg Katimon was sent to Russia by Air Arabia G9-517 flight on August 26.



In three years of trying by a local company, this mango export has been possible. New after ne countries are added to the export list.

Compared to last year, the mango export from Rajshahi has been more than double.



According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Rajshahi, about 11.5 lakh metric tons (mt) of mangoes have been produced in four districts- Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Natore, of Rajshahi region. A trading of Tk 7,500 crore is hoped.



The export target has been fixed at 2,500 mt.



In the last two months (July-August 30) of 2022-23 financial year, 452.15 mt of mangoes have been exported against 222.88 mt in the previous financial year.



This season mangoes have been exported to 17 countries including Italy, Hong Kong, France, Germany, England, Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar, Europe, UAE, Sweden, Switzerland, London, Kuwait, Netherlands, Singapore and Russia against last season's 12 countries.



Of all species, Amrupali has mostly been exported. Chapainawabganj topped in exporting, followed by Naogaon (second), and Rajshahi (third). Mango was not exported from Natore.



A total of 53 growers have made exports of these mangoes.



Proprietor of Sadia Enterprise Shafiqul Islam Chhana said, he has been exporting mangoes for the last several years.



The farming cost of exportable mangoes is higher, he added. Such types of mangoes are cultivated maintaining conditions of importing countries, he further said.



The first export to Russia was made with mangoes from garden of contract grower Nazim Uddin of Kundua Village in Nachol Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.



Chief Executive Officer of importing MTV Agro & Garden Md Mahtab Ali said, "It was not easy to send mangoes to Russia. It was a big challenge to meet conditions of Russia."



Their conditions included sweetness and size of mango, he added.



He further said, the mango export to Russia was assisted by Bangladesh Ambassador in Russia Kamrul Ahsan and Russian Federation Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy.



The export of mangoes will be more easy if there is packaging house and testing lab in Rajshahi, he maintained.



General Secretary of Chapainawabganj Agriculture Association Munjer Alam Manik said, it is emergency to use GI bags in processing marketing of mangoes outside of the country and other districts.



"We know mango does not grow in Netherlands. But they are second mango-importing country," he added.



"We cannot tap full potential of huge mango growing opportunities. If there is government patronisation, mango export will create a mile plaque," he maintained.



President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Masudur Rahman Rinku said, "Not only mangoes but also by-products of mangoes hold huge export values. But it needs public-private investment. We demand packaging house and testing lab. We also demand launching cargo plane."



Deputy Director of DAE-Rajshahi Mazdar Hossain said, mango export from Rajshahi began in the beginning of the season. According to calendar the first consignment was sent to Italy, he added.



Additional Director of DAE Shamsul Wadud said, the mango export is increasing yearly.



