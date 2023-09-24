Video
Home Countryside

Two hospitals, four shops fined in two districts

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts fined two hospitals Tk 1.5 lakh and four shops Tk 5,000 for different irregularities in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Sherpur.
BRAHMANBARIA: A mobile court in the district recently sealed a hospital and fined Tk 1.5 lakh to two hospitals on the charges of taking extra fees on dengue tests and other irregularities.
The district administration and District Health Department jointly conducted the mobile court in Medda and Paikpara areas of the town and imposed the punishment.
The mobile court sealed The Medinova Diagnostic Centre and Hospital in Medda area for testing blood samples at an unsanitary laboratory. The team also fined the hospital authorities Tk 50,000.
On the other hand, Hope Diagnostic Centre and Hospital in Paikpara area was fined Tk 1 lakh for taking extra fees on dengue tests and keeping date-expired and used medicines in at the operation theatre.
Executive Magistrate of the district administration Sharif Newaz and District Health Department Official Dr Ashraf Rahman Himel led the mobile court.
Dr Himel said the raids were conducted based on the information that there had been charged extra fees at the hospitals from patients due to the outbreak of dengue fever in the country.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A mobile court here recently fined Tk 5,000 to four shops in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on the charge of selling products at high prices.
The mobile court led by Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Cristopher Himel Richil conducted a drive at Taraganj Bazar and imposed the fine on the owners of those shops.
UNO Himel said the shop owners were selling potatoes, onions and eggs at high prices breaching the price-lists fixed by the government. Besides, there had been no price-lists at those shops.
Such drives will continue in public interest, the UNO added.



