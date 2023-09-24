Video
Home Countryside

3 murdered in Cox's Bazar, N’ganj, Cumilla

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondents

Two men and a boy were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Narayanganj and Cumilla, recently.  
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya leader was hacked to death at a camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Mohammad Aiyub, 35, was a sub-majhi (leader) of Block-H/56 of Camp No. 18 in the upazila.
Armed Police Battalion (APBn-8) Captain Md Amir Jafor said a group of miscreants hacked Aiyub to death in front of Codec School of Camp No. 18 in the afternoon.
He further said Aiyub was vocal against the criminal activities of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) at the camps. It is assumed that the ARSA men might have killed him.
Police are conducting drives to arrest the culprits, the APBn official added.
Ali Hossain, a resident of the camp, said Aiyub was killed for campaigning against the ARSA's criminal activities.
"The terrorist (ARSA) group has been active again in the camp. As a result, the incidents of killing are occurring one after another. The residents of the camp remain afraid of every time for that," he added.
NARAYANGANJ: A youth was hacked to death by miscreants in Rupganj Upazila of the district early Monday.
Deceased Sumon Mia was the son of Kalu Mia, a resident of Rasulpur area under Tarab Municipality.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Rupganj Police Station (PS) Ataur Rahman said a group of miscreants attacked on Sumon in Rasulpur area at early hours, and hacked him indiscriminately. He died on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Victoria Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.   
However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.
CUMILLA: A boy was killed after being abducted in the district recently.
Deceased Rihan, 11, was the son of Shahjahan Mia of Jagannathpur Village in Adarsha Sadar Upazila and a fourth grader at a local primary school.
Locals said Rihan was abducted on September 10 while going to school. Later on, local fishermen rescued him in critical condition from Khaillarchar area under Raipura Upazila of Narsingdi, but he died on the way to hospital.
The deceased's father lodged a murder case with Raipura PS in this regard.
Following this, RAB arrested three people. The arrested are: Imran, 28, Mostafa, 32, and Rubel, 25.



