Python rescued at Kamalganj





KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 23: A 13-and-a-half-feet-long python was rescued in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The python was rescued by the Forest Department from Section-1 of Phulbari Tea Orchard of the upazila at around 6:30 am.

Later on, it was released in Lawachara National Park at around 7 am. Forest Department Lawachara Range Officer Shahidul Islam said locals spotted the snake in the area and informed them.

On information, the Forest Department rescued the snake and released it.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 23: A 13-and-a-half-feet-long python was rescued in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The python was rescued by the Forest Department from Section-1 of Phulbari Tea Orchard of the upazila at around 6:30 am.Later on, it was released in Lawachara National Park at around 7 am. Forest Department Lawachara Range Officer Shahidul Islam said locals spotted the snake in the area and informed them.On information, the Forest Department rescued the snake and released it.