Python rescued at Kamalganj
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 23: A 13-and-a-half-feet-long python was rescued in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The python was rescued by the Forest Department from Section-1 of Phulbari Tea Orchard of the upazila at around 6:30 am.
Later on, it was released in Lawachara National Park at around 7 am. Forest Department Lawachara Range Officer Shahidul Islam said locals spotted the snake in the area and informed them.
On information, the Forest Department rescued the snake and released it.