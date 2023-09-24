Three to die, four get life term in separate cases





KISHOREGANJ: A tribunal in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Itna Upazila in 2021.

Kishoreganj District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Habibullah handed down the verdict in presence of the accused.

The condemned convict is Shohel Mia, 23, son of Alal Mia, a resident of Palgalshi Natun Algahati Village under Itna Upazila of the district.

The tribunal also fined him Tk 1 lakh.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court.

The case was conducted by Special Public Prosecutor (PP) MA Afzol on behalf of the state and Advocate Abdus Salam for the accused.

JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced three people to life-term imprisonment and another to 10 years' jail in separate drug cases.

All of the convicts were also fined Tk 50,000 each.

Joypurhat Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon.

The lifers are: Shahabul, son of Feroz Munshi of Uttar Gopalpur Village under Panchbibi Upazila; Sumon alias Simanta, son of Tansen Ali of Khanjanpur Mission Road area under Sadar Upazila; and Liton Sheikh, son of Shamsuddin, a resident of Natun Haat Sheikh Para Moholla under Joypurhat Municipality.

The convict, who was awarded to 10 years' imprisonment, is Saiful Islam, son of Akbar Mia, hails from Kedarganj Para area in Chuadanga District.

Of the convicts, Liton and Saiful have been absconded after getting out of jail on bail.

PP of the court Advocate Nripendranath Mandal confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Atpara Rail Gate area under Panchbibi Upazila of the district on July 27 in 2021, and arrested Shahabul and Sumon red-handed along with 80 illegal injections.

Meanwhile, on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Damdama Palli Bidyut area under Panchbibi Upazila on April 13 in 2022, and arrested Liton Sheikh along with 20 illegal injections.

On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Saiful Islam and Badal Sheikh along with drugs from Bagzana area on August 26, 2018.

Later on, the RAB filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS concerned against the duo.

Badal was then acquitted as the charges brought against him could not be proved during the prosecution.

HABIGANJ: A court in the district sentenced two people to death in sensational Modinatul Kubra Jerin murder case in Sadar Upazila in 2020.

Habiganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Sudipta Das handed down the verdict on Thursday in presence of convict Jakir Hossain.

The death-row convicts are: Jakir Hossain of Dhal Village in Sadar Upazila, and Nur Hossain, a resident of Patli Village.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.

According to the prosecution, on January 18 in 2020, SSC examinee Modinatul Kubra Jerin, an inhabitant of Dhal Village, was going to her school on a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

Jakir and Nur Hossain, who were in the CNG, barred Jerin getting down from the vehicle. At one stage, Jerin jumped down from the auto-rickshaw and was injured.

Locals took her to Habiganj Sadar Hospital. As her condition deteriorated she was shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment on January 19, 2020.

Jerin's father filed a case in this connection and police arrested Jakir and Nur Hossain.

Later on, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing the duo.

MEHERPUR: A court in the district sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act.

District and Sessions Judge Md Tahidul Islam handed down the verdict on Thursday.

The court also fined the convict Tk 14 lakh, and in default, he has to suffer another two-year in jail.

The convict is Masud Rana, hails from Abhaynagar Upazila in Jashore District.

According to the prosecution, the human trafficker Masud Rana brought one Sibur Rahman to Libya illegally on July 1 in 2014. Later on, he (Sibur), a resident of Mujibnagar Upazila of the district, died in Libya.

Even his relatives were unable to bring his body to the country. Sibur Rahman had given Tk 7 lakh to Masud Rana, who went into hiding soon after the incident.

On October 2 in 2014, Sibur's father filed a case in this connection.



Different courts on Thursday sentenced three people to death and four others to life-term imprisonment in separate cases in four districts- Kishoreganj, Joypurhat, Habiganj and Meherpur.KISHOREGANJ: A tribunal in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Itna Upazila in 2021.Kishoreganj District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Habibullah handed down the verdict in presence of the accused.The condemned convict is Shohel Mia, 23, son of Alal Mia, a resident of Palgalshi Natun Algahati Village under Itna Upazila of the district.The tribunal also fined him Tk 1 lakh.According to the prosecution, Sohel Mia got married with Sabina Akhter, daughter of Idrich Mia of Pagalshi Village of Itna Upazila. On April 22 in 2021, Sabina Akhter was beaten and strangled to death by her husband for a dowry of Tk 20,000. Later on, Sohel Mia hanged her from a branch of a tree in an abandoned place next to the house to hide the killing.After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court.The case was conducted by Special Public Prosecutor (PP) MA Afzol on behalf of the state and Advocate Abdus Salam for the accused.JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced three people to life-term imprisonment and another to 10 years' jail in separate drug cases.All of the convicts were also fined Tk 50,000 each.Joypurhat Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon.The lifers are: Shahabul, son of Feroz Munshi of Uttar Gopalpur Village under Panchbibi Upazila; Sumon alias Simanta, son of Tansen Ali of Khanjanpur Mission Road area under Sadar Upazila; and Liton Sheikh, son of Shamsuddin, a resident of Natun Haat Sheikh Para Moholla under Joypurhat Municipality.The convict, who was awarded to 10 years' imprisonment, is Saiful Islam, son of Akbar Mia, hails from Kedarganj Para area in Chuadanga District.Of the convicts, Liton and Saiful have been absconded after getting out of jail on bail.PP of the court Advocate Nripendranath Mandal confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Atpara Rail Gate area under Panchbibi Upazila of the district on July 27 in 2021, and arrested Shahabul and Sumon red-handed along with 80 illegal injections.Meanwhile, on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Damdama Palli Bidyut area under Panchbibi Upazila on April 13 in 2022, and arrested Liton Sheikh along with 20 illegal injections.On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Saiful Islam and Badal Sheikh along with drugs from Bagzana area on August 26, 2018.Later on, the RAB filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS concerned against the duo.Badal was then acquitted as the charges brought against him could not be proved during the prosecution.HABIGANJ: A court in the district sentenced two people to death in sensational Modinatul Kubra Jerin murder case in Sadar Upazila in 2020.Habiganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Sudipta Das handed down the verdict on Thursday in presence of convict Jakir Hossain.The death-row convicts are: Jakir Hossain of Dhal Village in Sadar Upazila, and Nur Hossain, a resident of Patli Village.The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.According to the prosecution, on January 18 in 2020, SSC examinee Modinatul Kubra Jerin, an inhabitant of Dhal Village, was going to her school on a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.Jakir and Nur Hossain, who were in the CNG, barred Jerin getting down from the vehicle. At one stage, Jerin jumped down from the auto-rickshaw and was injured.Locals took her to Habiganj Sadar Hospital. As her condition deteriorated she was shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment on January 19, 2020.Jerin's father filed a case in this connection and police arrested Jakir and Nur Hossain.Later on, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing the duo.MEHERPUR: A court in the district sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act.District and Sessions Judge Md Tahidul Islam handed down the verdict on Thursday.The court also fined the convict Tk 14 lakh, and in default, he has to suffer another two-year in jail.The convict is Masud Rana, hails from Abhaynagar Upazila in Jashore District.According to the prosecution, the human trafficker Masud Rana brought one Sibur Rahman to Libya illegally on July 1 in 2014. Later on, he (Sibur), a resident of Mujibnagar Upazila of the district, died in Libya.Even his relatives were unable to bring his body to the country. Sibur Rahman had given Tk 7 lakh to Masud Rana, who went into hiding soon after the incident.On October 2 in 2014, Sibur's father filed a case in this connection.