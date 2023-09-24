Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 September, 2023, 9:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Syndicate controls kitchen market at Morrelganj

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

Syndicate controls kitchen market at Morrelganj

Syndicate controls kitchen market at Morrelganj

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Sept 23: A 15-member kitchen market syndicate has turned Morrelganj Upazila of the district vulnerable.

Over 50,000 dwellers in the municipality of the upazila have been hostage to that syndicate. Its members are controlling kitchen markets.

 In a compelling condition, low-income people are purchasing kitchen items at exorbitant prices. If anyone opens mouth against the syndicate, he is to face harassment.

In the absence of market monitoring, the outrage of the syndicate is going unabated. It was alleged by victims.

Local victims said, by managing local political leaders and administration, the syndicate activities are going on.
 
Members of the syndicate included Abdur Rashid Fakir, Harun Ur Rashid, Tujambor Member, Al Amin, Nazrul Taukdar, Rafiq, Alam, Feroz, Suman, Kabir, Kamrul, Nazrul, Jahid, Nasir and Kalu.

Different kitchen items are brought to Morrelganj from Khulna, Saatmile of Jashore, Atharomile, Keshabpur, and Taala of Satkhira.

Written prices of each item higher by Tk 10-15 per kg are stored in warehouses and supplied to retail traders. Later on, retailers sell these at Tk 5-10 higher.

Village growers are not allowed to enter bazaars every day. They are only allowed on Monday and Friday.

Customers at Morrelganj kitchen market Rejaul Haldar, HM Aslam Hossain, Shahidul Islam and Sathi Islam said, essential prices fluctuate from morning to afternoon here.

All members of the syndicate are warehouse owners in the municipality.  In the name of kitchen items trading they have been owners of huge money, cars and houses within few days.

Seller Sakhawat Hossain Sentu, Jahangir Farazi and others said, compared to last week, vegetable prices have increased by a little.  Per kg brinjal is selling at Tk 40, potato at Tk 50, pointed gourd at Tk 50, radish at Tk 40 cucumber at Tk 45, chilli at Tk 10, okra at Tk 55 and lemon at Tk 20 per haali (four pieces).

A customer Md Nurul Amin said, "We have nothing to do. We have to purchase at whatever price is asked."

A wholesaler Abdur Rashid Fakir said, "The supply is shorter than demand. That is why the vegetable price has increased a little, compared to last week. With arrival of new vegetables in next month, vegetable price will come down."

Meat price-up is continuing. Per kilogram (kg) beef is selling at Tk 750, boiler chicken at Tk 185 and cock at Tk 320.
 
Per kg Ruhi fish is selling at Tk 500, Hilsa of 1.5 kg weight at Tk 2,200 while 700 gram weight one at Tk 1,200.

River shrimp is selling at Tk 700-1,000 per kg.

A customer and college student Sheikh Rahatul Islam Joy said, "The increasing price of fish is causing hardship in our family."

General Secretary of Morrelganj Bazaar Trader Association Md Delwar Hossain said, there is no syndicate at bazaars. Retailers sell items at a little profit.

Some retailers said, they make sales at a little higher rate of the warehouse. It is in the hand of warehouse to raise or reduce prices."   

Sometimes local administration conducts bazaar monitoring and punish one/two traders, they added.

President of Upazila Bazar Monitoring Committee and Morrelganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) S.M. Tareq Sultan said, along with bazaar monitoring regular meeting is held with traders to keep prices of essentials at the tolerable level.
 
After getting allegation, action is taken, ne added.

Traders and customers are advised to maintain fair trades by using receipts, the UNO maintained.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Safe spiny gourds go to ME countries from Kaliganj
Five killed, 33 injured in road mishaps
HSC candidate ‘commits suicide’ at Nandigram
18 detained on different charges in seven districts
Char Fasson people suffer for incomplete road
Increased mango export from Rajshahi boosts economy
Two hospitals, four shops fined in two districts
3 murdered in Cox's Bazar, N’ganj, Cumilla


Latest News
Bangladesh among over 30 countries approved to trade in rouble
PM leaves New York for Washington DC
BNP won't see 11 players in its team before final game: Hasan
86 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
AL doesn't bother about US visa policy, sanctions: Quader
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Airstrikes killed 'a lot' of rebels with ties to IS in Congo
Commoners are not well, only ruling party people are well
Gold worth Tk 1.5cr recovered at Ctg airport
Most Read News
Strategies to address militant threats in Bangladesh
Saudi investment in Bangladesh gaining momentum
Govt is not worried about US visa restriction: Shahriar
'No outsiders should obstruct elections in Bangladesh'
'I have'nt received any application regarding Khaleda Zia's going abroad'
Road march: BNP men gathering at Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Death Must Be So Beautiful!!!
Teachers should be friendly, not a friend
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft