Syndicate controls kitchen market at Morrelganj

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Sept 23: A 15-member kitchen market syndicate has turned Morrelganj Upazila of the district vulnerable.Over 50,000 dwellers in the municipality of the upazila have been hostage to that syndicate. Its members are controlling kitchen markets.In a compelling condition, low-income people are purchasing kitchen items at exorbitant prices. If anyone opens mouth against the syndicate, he is to face harassment.In the absence of market monitoring, the outrage of the syndicate is going unabated. It was alleged by victims.Local victims said, by managing local political leaders and administration, the syndicate activities are going on.Members of the syndicate included Abdur Rashid Fakir, Harun Ur Rashid, Tujambor Member, Al Amin, Nazrul Taukdar, Rafiq, Alam, Feroz, Suman, Kabir, Kamrul, Nazrul, Jahid, Nasir and Kalu.Different kitchen items are brought to Morrelganj from Khulna, Saatmile of Jashore, Atharomile, Keshabpur, and Taala of Satkhira.Written prices of each item higher by Tk 10-15 per kg are stored in warehouses and supplied to retail traders. Later on, retailers sell these at Tk 5-10 higher.Village growers are not allowed to enter bazaars every day. They are only allowed on Monday and Friday.Customers at Morrelganj kitchen market Rejaul Haldar, HM Aslam Hossain, Shahidul Islam and Sathi Islam said, essential prices fluctuate from morning to afternoon here.All members of the syndicate are warehouse owners in the municipality. In the name of kitchen items trading they have been owners of huge money, cars and houses within few days.Seller Sakhawat Hossain Sentu, Jahangir Farazi and others said, compared to last week, vegetable prices have increased by a little. Per kg brinjal is selling at Tk 40, potato at Tk 50, pointed gourd at Tk 50, radish at Tk 40 cucumber at Tk 45, chilli at Tk 10, okra at Tk 55 and lemon at Tk 20 per haali (four pieces).A customer Md Nurul Amin said, "We have nothing to do. We have to purchase at whatever price is asked."A wholesaler Abdur Rashid Fakir said, "The supply is shorter than demand. That is why the vegetable price has increased a little, compared to last week. With arrival of new vegetables in next month, vegetable price will come down."Meat price-up is continuing. Per kilogram (kg) beef is selling at Tk 750, boiler chicken at Tk 185 and cock at Tk 320.Per kg Ruhi fish is selling at Tk 500, Hilsa of 1.5 kg weight at Tk 2,200 while 700 gram weight one at Tk 1,200.River shrimp is selling at Tk 700-1,000 per kg.A customer and college student Sheikh Rahatul Islam Joy said, "The increasing price of fish is causing hardship in our family."General Secretary of Morrelganj Bazaar Trader Association Md Delwar Hossain said, there is no syndicate at bazaars. Retailers sell items at a little profit.Some retailers said, they make sales at a little higher rate of the warehouse. It is in the hand of warehouse to raise or reduce prices."Sometimes local administration conducts bazaar monitoring and punish one/two traders, they added.President of Upazila Bazar Monitoring Committee and Morrelganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) S.M. Tareq Sultan said, along with bazaar monitoring regular meeting is held with traders to keep prices of essentials at the tolerable level.After getting allegation, action is taken, ne added.Traders and customers are advised to maintain fair trades by using receipts, the UNO maintained.