Foreign News

Kakar in US calls for world alliance to keep in check 'rough behaviour' of India

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

WASHINGTON, Sept 23: Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has called for the formation of an international alliance to keep in check the "rough behaviour" of India after the murder of a Sikh leader in Canada left relations between New Delhi and Ottawa in tatters.

Addressing a news conference at the Pakistan Mission in New York on Friday, the prime minister gave examples of how Pakistan had been a victim of such state-sponsored terrorism and had shared evidence at different global and multilateral forums about the role of the Indian state.

Terming it as a first-of-its-kind event after World War I, Kakar said an Asian country staged a murder on Canadian soil and its impacts were being felt across the Western countries who now realised how India was persecuting its minorities like Christians, Sikhs, and Muslims.

He also gave an example of how the state of Pakistan 'effectively responded" to the Jaranwala incident but a similar incident like the Manipur violence saw the Indian state act as a "spectator" and "accomplice" in the violence that killed hundreds of people.

The premier added that he as well as Chief justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa who was yet to assume the role, visited Jaranwala and tried to mitigate the situation.

PM Kakar stated that the persecution of Muslims being carried out in India-Occupied Kashmir was aptly described as "genocide", which he also mentioned in his address at the 78th UN General Assembly a day ago.

He stated that thousands of Kashmiris had been killed and women were raped, besides the extrajudicial killing of innocent Kashmiris.     �DAWN



