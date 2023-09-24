Video
Home Sports

Asian Games

Boxer Zinnat moves to next round

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Boxer Zinnat moves to next round

Boxer Zinnat moves to next round

New York-based boxer Zinnat Ferdous moved to the next round after getting bye as the draw of 50-kg preliminary boxing event of the 19th Asian Games was held on Saturday.

Zinnat will play her next match on September 27 and her rival will be decided after Mongolian- Philippine match which will be held today (Sunday).

She is the ninth expatriate athlete set to represent Bangladesh will fight in the 50-kg weight category in the Hangzhou Asian Games.
Bangladesh has expectations on Zinnat as if she able to wins her September 27 match, then will confirm the quarter finals place. Zinnat will be close to win a medal if she able to reach the quarter finals.

The Bangladeshi-born American expatriate boxer came to limelight few months ago. Zinnat got the opportunity to represent Bangladesh in the Asian Games through the personal contact of Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, president of Gymnastics Federation and vice-president of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA).

Zinnat will to represent Bangladesh in the Asian Games directly without participating at the national level due to her impressive results in various competitions in the United States of America (USA).

Happy Zinnat in her reaction to the pressmen said she is happy for reaching the next round but could not fully content because she didn't get chance to see the ring as well as taste the capability of her opponent.

Replying to a question she said Asian Games is always a tough platform where best 10 boxers would compete and must want to be shown their capability, so it'll not be an easy task for anyone to fight against them.

Meanwhile, the shooting discipline begins from today (Sunday). The first day of the event saw Shaira Khatun, Kamrun Nahar Koli and Nafisa Tabassum will fight in the women's 10m air rifle team and individual events.

The women's team hopeful to do well in the Games in the long practice under the Iranian coach Zayer Rezai.

Shooter Kamrun Nahar Koli said she wants to win a medal for the country by doing her best timing in the games.

Bangladesh athletes will compete in eight disciplines on the second day (Sunday) of Games. The athletes will compete in shooting, taekwondo, gymnastics, swimming, hockey and chess events will role in the field for the first time along with the football and cricket which already got underway before the formal opening of the games.     �BSS




« PreviousNext »

