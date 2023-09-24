Video
Sunday, 24 September, 2023
Mushfiqur in highest category of BPL local players' draft

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) governing council named a total of 203 local players and 443 foreign players in the players' draft for the auction, which will be held today (Sunday) at a local hotel in the city.

Mushfiqur Rahim is the only player in the top category as the local players will be divided into six categories. The wicket-keeper batter will get highest payment of BDT 80 lakh from Category A.

Category B comprises four cricketers (BDT 50 lakh), 18 players in category C (BDT 30 lakh), 31 cricketers in D category (BDT 20 lakh), 75 cricketers in E category (BDT 15 lakh), 29 players in F category (BDT 10 lakh), and 45 cricketers in G category (BDT five lakh).

Foreign cricketers also were placed in six categories with the salary ranging from USD 80,000 to USD 20,000.

Global superstars like Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Babar Azam, Brandon King, Mohammad Nabi and others will play this edition of the BPL.

Meanwhile, the selectors didn't name national discard Nasir Hossain, who was the captain of Dhaka franchise in the last season, in the players draft.

Nasir is amongst eight players, officials, and team owners charged with breaching various counts of the Anti-Corruption Code during the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League. The investigation is currently going on.

Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal will represent new teams this season. Shakib joined Rangpur Riders from Fortune Barishal.

Tamim, who played for Khulna Tigers last year, meanwhile replaced Shakib in Barisahl.

The upcoming edition of the BPL will be held in January next year.     �BSS



