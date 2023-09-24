Video
Bangladesh choose to keep them away from 'Mankad'

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud's name could have been associated with the 'Mankad' dismissal as the first Bangladeshi cricketer but that didn't happen eventually.

In the 46th over of the game, Ish Sohdi on 17, stepped out of the crease and Hasan who was just about to release the delivery, removed the bail.

He appealed for dismissal, prompting the umpire Marais Erusmus to check the dismissal. And Sodhi was out of his crease, so he was given out.

He walked down with a smile on his face but after chatting with the umpire captain Liton Das and bowler Hasan called him back, showing a generosity.

Ecstatic Sodhi hugged Hasan to show his gratitude. He later went on to score 35 to help his side propel past 250 runs mark as New Zealand were bowled out for 254.

The out at the non-striker end is popularly called Mankad, which was named after Indian legend Vinoo Mankad. It is believed to be anti spirit of the cricket though the dismissal was backed by MCC the guardian of the laws of cricket and several legendary cricketer including Don Bradman, the ultimate greatest man of cricket.

The original 'Mankad' came during India's second Test in Sydney in 1947. Mankad pulled up in his delivery stride and ran out Bill Brown at the non-striker's end for backing up too far. It was the second time this happened, the first instance being in a tour game.

The Australian press criticised it as being against the 'spirit of the game' - a complaint still brought out against the dismissal decades later, although the MCC, the guardians of the laws of cricket, have stressed that it is a legitimate dismissal, and indeed a necessary provision.

"For the life of me I cannot understand why," Don Bradman, the captain during that Test, wrote in his book Farewell to Cricket, defending the Indian.

"The laws of cricket make it quite clear that the non-striker must keep within his ground until the ball has been delivered.

If not, why is the provision there which enables the bowler to run him out?
But still the dismissal too this date is criticized heavily.     �BSS



