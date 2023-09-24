Hope for semis stays alive







The Dasharath Rangasala in Kathmandu saw Bangladesh lost the first match to India by 0-3 on Thursday and now the same ground witnessed how Bangladesh returned in the tournament with a win over the Bhutan boys.



The group topper will be decided through the last match between India and Bhutan, to be played on Monday, at the same venue.

Likely, from Group-A, Pakistan with one from Nepal and the Maldives will play the semi-final. Pakistan is holding the top position there with four points. The Maldives got one point and Nepal got zero.



The last match between Nepal and the Maldives will say which one of them will get to play the next round.



From Group-B, on the other hand, India and Bangladesh are in better position to secure the semis as both the teams won three points so far.



