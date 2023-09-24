Video
Cricket chiefs announce first female umpire in County C’ship

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

LONDON, SEPT 23: Former England international Sue Redfern is set to become the first woman to stand as an umpire in a men's first-class match in England and Wales.

Redfern, who won 21 England caps in the 1990s, has been appointed for the four-day County Championship fixture between Glamorgan and Derbyshire, which starts on Tuesday.

She became the first woman to officiate at a home England men's match two years ago when she was the fourth official for a T20 international against Sri Lanka.    �AFP



