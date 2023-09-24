Caribbean nations named as T20 World Cup venues but no Jamaica







MIAMI, SEPT 23: Seven Caribbean countries will host matches at next year's T20 World Cup, including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday.The ICC awarded the hosting of the event, to be held in June 2024, to the West Indies and the United States in November 2021.Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have also been named as hosts."The matches will again give cricket fans the unique experience of enjoying cricket in the Caribbean," said ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice.Matches will also be held in New York, Florida and Texas in the United States, the first time a major ICC event has been held in the country.One notable absence from the list of Caribbean host nations is Jamaica, whose Sabina Park ground in the capital Kingston is one of the iconic homes of West Indies cricket.Jamaica has the largest population of the main cricket-playing nations in the Caribbean but did not submit a bid to host the tournament.Courtney Francis, chief executive officer of the Jamaican Cricket Association, said Cricket West Indies engaged with national governments over potential bids and that Jamaica's administration had opted against participation."The government is the one who determines whether we could be able to host matches because all the expenses would have come back to the government," he told CVM television. �AFP