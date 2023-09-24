Video
India reach number one in all three cricket formats

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

NEW DELHI, SEPT 23: India have become only the second team in men's cricket history to occupy the number one spot across all three formats after defeating Australia in the first ODI on Friday.

The Indian team moved past arch-rivals Pakistan to take the top position in the one-day rankings as a result of their latest victory, just before they host the World Cup.

They were already number one in Tests and T20 internationals.

Only South Africa in 2012 have previously achieved the feat, according to the International Cricket Council.

India's five-wicket victory over Australia in Mohali took them to 116 rating points, one ahead of Pakistan.

But the hosts could slip down the table if Australia -- on 111 points -- win the remaining two matches in the series, a warm-up for the World Cup.

If India win the series, they will head into the showpiece tournament as the world's top-ranked ODI team.

India, who last week won their eighth Asia Cup title by thrashing Sri Lanka in the final, were in top form as they registered a comfortable win over Pat Cummins's team.

Mohammed Shami claimed five wickets to restrict Australia to 276 before half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav sealed the win for the home side.    �AFP



