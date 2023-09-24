Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 September, 2023, 9:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Guardiola backs Haaland to take 'big chances'

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

LONDON, SEPT 23: Pep Guardiola has ridiculed claims he should be concerned about the number of big chances Erling Haaland has missed for Manchester City this season.

Haaland scored 52 goals in an extraordinary debut campaign last season as City powered to the treble.

The Norway striker has already netted seven times in eight appearances this term.

But analysis shows he has missed 12 big opportunities, nine of them in his last two games against West Ham and Red Star Belgrade.

"I will not sleep tonight!" Guardiola joked when told of the statistic ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

"He has had incredible chances and he could have scored 14-15 goals now. What is important is he always says, 'I have the chance, I have the chance, I have the chance.
 
"The problem is when I do not have chances, or I do not get balls or I am in the wrong position'.

"My advice is don't criticise Erling too much. Criticise the full-back, the central defender or the manager, but never, never the striker who scored all those goals because he will and then you will be in a position where you have to apologise to him."

Guardiola conceded Haaland was not fully fit at the start of the season, but that is not unexpected after last year's exertions.

"No he was not fully fit. It is quite simple but in the pre-season I cannot expect him to be fully fit," he said.

"Normally the new players come and are fully fit earlier. When you don't start the last season, you are fitter earlier. "When you win the treble maybe you think, 'I wait a week longer to be completely fit'. It is a question of time."    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Boxer Zinnat moves to next round
Mushfiqur in highest category of BPL local players' draft
Bangladesh choose to keep them away from 'Mankad'
Hope for semis stays alive
Cricket chiefs announce first female umpire in County C’ship
Caribbean nations named as T20 World Cup venues but no Jamaica
India batters shine against Australia after Shami strikes
India reach number one in all three cricket formats


Latest News
Bangladesh among over 30 countries approved to trade in rouble
PM leaves New York for Washington DC
BNP won't see 11 players in its team before final game: Hasan
86 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
AL doesn't bother about US visa policy, sanctions: Quader
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Airstrikes killed 'a lot' of rebels with ties to IS in Congo
Commoners are not well, only ruling party people are well
Gold worth Tk 1.5cr recovered at Ctg airport
Most Read News
Strategies to address militant threats in Bangladesh
Saudi investment in Bangladesh gaining momentum
Govt is not worried about US visa restriction: Shahriar
'No outsiders should obstruct elections in Bangladesh'
'I have'nt received any application regarding Khaleda Zia's going abroad'
Road march: BNP men gathering at Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Teachers should be friendly, not a friend
Death Must Be So Beautiful!!!
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft