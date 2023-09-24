Video
Stimac backs India to overcome 'big problem' at Asian Games

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

HANGZHOU, SEPT 23: India's football coach Igor Stimac has had to change his squad list seven times since first announcing it for the Hangzhou Asian Games, with a lack of available players also proving an issue for other nations.

The multi-sport event is outside FIFA's international window so clubs are not compelled to release players, with Afghanistan and Syria pulling out before the Games even started.

That left Hong Kong and Uzbekistan as the only two teams remaining in Group C, so both qualified for the next round without kicking a ball.

Croatian former international defender Stimac, who enjoyed spells with Derby County and West Ham as a player, said it was a "big problem".

"Twenty-one out of 22 players from my (initial) list are not here today," he said after they crashed 5-1 to China to start their campaign.

They recovered to beat Bangladesh 1-0 and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds, despite several players only arriving for that game just before kick-off.

"This (squad) is my seventh list that has been changed and prepared to bring a team over here," said Stimac, who was part of the Croatian team that finished third at the 1998 World Cup.

"I understand perfectly well how difficult it is because (Indian) clubs are not under pressure to release their players.    �AFP



