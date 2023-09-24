Federer 'won't be stranger' to tennis







VANCOUVER, SEPT 23: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer was feted Friday at the Laver Cup, where he said his final career match at the event last year was the perfect conclusion to his career.Federer drew roars from the crowd at Rogers Arena, home of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, where Team World, captained by Patrick McEnroe, swept Bjorn Borg's Team Europe on day one to take a 4-0 lead in the competition Federer helped create in 2017.The night closed with an on-court question and answer session with the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who said it had been a "great year" since he and longtime rival Rafael Nadal were beaten in doubles in Federer's farewell match."I thought the farewell was beautiful, it was perfect, it was emotional," the 42-year-old said. "I was always dreading the moment for years... I was worried my end was going to somehow be not nice, and it was the opposite." �AFP