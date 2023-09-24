ADB gives $100m loan for ICT schemes in 3 BD varsities







"Uplifting software engineering program in higher education is the needs of time to accelerate fourth industrial revolution technology adoption and realize the vision of Digital Bangladesh," said ADB Social Sector Economist Ryotaro Hayashi.



"This project will help develop more competent and technology-savvy graduates and entrepreneurs who can help propel the country's IT industry." Added Hayashi.

The project will upgrade the computer science and engineering, software engineering, and information technology degree programs of the leading public universities in Bangladesh which are Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, and the University of Dhaka, as well as Jashore University of Science and Technology, said a press release.



These programs will adopt blended learning techniques and integrate the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and internet of things.



These programs will seek international accreditation to ensure that students get updated curricula that adhere to international standards.



ADB will support the establishment of modern classrooms and laboratories, collaboration and start-up spaces, and auxiliary facilities in the three universities.



These facilities will incorporate climate- and disaster-resilient designs, energy- and water-saving features, and will include women-friendly amenities and services.



The universities will develop capacities of teachers to be proficient in new instructional approaches and emerging digital technologies.



The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $100 million loan on Saturday to improve computer science, software engineering and information technology (IT) programs in three universities in Bangladesh."Uplifting software engineering program in higher education is the needs of time to accelerate fourth industrial revolution technology adoption and realize the vision of Digital Bangladesh," said ADB Social Sector Economist Ryotaro Hayashi."This project will help develop more competent and technology-savvy graduates and entrepreneurs who can help propel the country's IT industry." Added Hayashi.The project will upgrade the computer science and engineering, software engineering, and information technology degree programs of the leading public universities in Bangladesh which are Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, and the University of Dhaka, as well as Jashore University of Science and Technology, said a press release.These programs will adopt blended learning techniques and integrate the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and internet of things.These programs will seek international accreditation to ensure that students get updated curricula that adhere to international standards.ADB will support the establishment of modern classrooms and laboratories, collaboration and start-up spaces, and auxiliary facilities in the three universities.These facilities will incorporate climate- and disaster-resilient designs, energy- and water-saving features, and will include women-friendly amenities and services.The universities will develop capacities of teachers to be proficient in new instructional approaches and emerging digital technologies.