Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 September, 2023, 9:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh can be trade hub for ASEAN, South Asia: FBCCI

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh can be trade hub for ASEAN, South Asia: FBCCI

Bangladesh can be trade hub for ASEAN, South Asia: FBCCI

FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry ) Vice President Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath has said Bangladesh can be the trade hub and bridge of business between the ASEAN, South Asian and South East Asian countries.

He opined this during a courtesy call on President of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue held on Friday at the InterContinental Dhaka, read a press release.

FBCCI vice president said that Bangladesh will soon graduate from LDC countries in 2026, and it will try to enter into several FTA and PTA with South East Asian emerging economic tigers.

"Bolstering bilateral trade with Vietnam will provide Bangladesh access to new markets, especially with members of ASEAN. On the other side, ASEAN seeks external economic and trading relations with many developed and developing countries.

With its economic potential and geographic rapport, Bangladesh can offer ASEAN a bridge between South Asia and South East Asia," he added.

"Recently, both countries celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relationship. Bangladesh is the second largest trade partner of Vietnam in South Asia. Vietnam is interested in enhancing bilateral trade with Bangladesh, he mentioned," Vuong Dinh Hue said.

Later on a discussion meeting titled, 'Forum on Policies and Laws to promote the economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Bangladesh' held at the hotel.

FBCCI Vice President Shomi Kaiser said that economic and trade partnership has been a highlight of bilateral relations for the two countries.

Two-way trade maintaining a rising trend in recent years, reaching $1,102.77 million in 2021-22, of which Bangladesh export to Vietnam was $92.77 million and import from Vietnam amounted to $1,010 million. She invited the Entrepreneur of Vietnam to invest in 100 Special Economic Zones, Hi-Tech parks, tourism.

Among others, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Manh Cuong, Secretary General of FBCCI Md Alamgir, Head of the International Wing Ambassador Mosud Mannan ndc and other business dignitaries from both Bangladesh and Vietnam were present at the programme.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


WB approves $300m to improve BD secondary education
ADB gives $100m loan for ICT schemes in 3 BD varsities
Bangladesh can be trade hub for ASEAN, South Asia: FBCCI
EBL celebrates rupee trade settlement for Pran RFL Group
BD tannery workers demand formation of wage board
Sri Lanka pays back $200m to BD with $4.5m interest
US urges Bangladesh to reform labour law by November
Global markets mixed as traders eye high interest rates for longer


Latest News
Bangladesh among over 30 countries approved to trade in rouble
PM leaves New York for Washington DC
BNP won't see 11 players in its team before final game: Hasan
86 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
AL doesn't bother about US visa policy, sanctions: Quader
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Airstrikes killed 'a lot' of rebels with ties to IS in Congo
Commoners are not well, only ruling party people are well
Gold worth Tk 1.5cr recovered at Ctg airport
Most Read News
Strategies to address militant threats in Bangladesh
Saudi investment in Bangladesh gaining momentum
Govt is not worried about US visa restriction: Shahriar
'No outsiders should obstruct elections in Bangladesh'
'I have'nt received any application regarding Khaleda Zia's going abroad'
Road march: BNP men gathering at Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal
Teachers should be friendly, not a friend
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Death Must Be So Beautiful!!!
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft