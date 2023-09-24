Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 September, 2023, 9:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD tannery workers demand formation of wage board

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

The Tannery Workers Union (TWU), representing tannery workers, made a fervent plea recently to the relevant authorities to address their comprehensive set of demands, comprising 14 key points.

These demands encompass various aspects such as job security, social justice, and the establishment of a minimum wage board dedicated to the welfare of tannery workers, reports Apparel Resources.

TWU President Abul Kalam Azad presented these demands during a coordination meeting hosted jointly by the Tannery Workers Union and the Solidarity Center in Dhaka even as this gathering included active participation from stakeholders within the tannery industry.

Among the key demands voiced by Azad were the implementation of applicable national laws and regulations that uphold international standards, the establishment of legal and social justice mechanisms through industrial democracy, the implementation of effective human resource management based on skills, the assurance of a clean, hygienic, and safe work environment, the provision of labour welfare facilities and the strengthening of non-discrimination policies in the workplace.

The meeting saw the presence of labour experts, representatives from the Labour Ministry, the Directorate of Factory and Establishment Inspection, the Bangladesh Tanners Association, the Labor Court Bar Association, the Bangladesh Labour Rights Journalists Forum (BLRJF), Asia Foundation, GIZ Bangladesh, Solidar Swiss Bangladesh, Oshi Foundation, and the Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


WB approves $300m to improve BD secondary education
ADB gives $100m loan for ICT schemes in 3 BD varsities
Bangladesh can be trade hub for ASEAN, South Asia: FBCCI
EBL celebrates rupee trade settlement for Pran RFL Group
BD tannery workers demand formation of wage board
Sri Lanka pays back $200m to BD with $4.5m interest
US urges Bangladesh to reform labour law by November
Global markets mixed as traders eye high interest rates for longer


Latest News
Bangladesh among over 30 countries approved to trade in rouble
PM leaves New York for Washington DC
BNP won't see 11 players in its team before final game: Hasan
86 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
AL doesn't bother about US visa policy, sanctions: Quader
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Airstrikes killed 'a lot' of rebels with ties to IS in Congo
Commoners are not well, only ruling party people are well
Gold worth Tk 1.5cr recovered at Ctg airport
Most Read News
Strategies to address militant threats in Bangladesh
Saudi investment in Bangladesh gaining momentum
Govt is not worried about US visa restriction: Shahriar
'No outsiders should obstruct elections in Bangladesh'
'I have'nt received any application regarding Khaleda Zia's going abroad'
Road march: BNP men gathering at Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal
Teachers should be friendly, not a friend
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Death Must Be So Beautiful!!!
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft