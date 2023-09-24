BD tannery workers demand formation of wage board







These demands encompass various aspects such as job security, social justice, and the establishment of a minimum wage board dedicated to the welfare of tannery workers, reports Apparel Resources.



TWU President Abul Kalam Azad presented these demands during a coordination meeting hosted jointly by the Tannery Workers Union and the Solidarity Center in Dhaka even as this gathering included active participation from stakeholders within the tannery industry.

Among the key demands voiced by Azad were the implementation of applicable national laws and regulations that uphold international standards, the establishment of legal and social justice mechanisms through industrial democracy, the implementation of effective human resource management based on skills, the assurance of a clean, hygienic, and safe work environment, the provision of labour welfare facilities and the strengthening of non-discrimination policies in the workplace.



The meeting saw the presence of labour experts, representatives from the Labour Ministry, the Directorate of Factory and Establishment Inspection, the Bangladesh Tanners Association, the Labor Court Bar Association, the Bangladesh Labour Rights Journalists Forum (BLRJF), Asia Foundation, GIZ Bangladesh, Solidar Swiss Bangladesh, Oshi Foundation, and the Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies.



The Tannery Workers Union (TWU), representing tannery workers, made a fervent plea recently to the relevant authorities to address their comprehensive set of demands, comprising 14 key points.These demands encompass various aspects such as job security, social justice, and the establishment of a minimum wage board dedicated to the welfare of tannery workers, reports Apparel Resources.TWU President Abul Kalam Azad presented these demands during a coordination meeting hosted jointly by the Tannery Workers Union and the Solidarity Center in Dhaka even as this gathering included active participation from stakeholders within the tannery industry.Among the key demands voiced by Azad were the implementation of applicable national laws and regulations that uphold international standards, the establishment of legal and social justice mechanisms through industrial democracy, the implementation of effective human resource management based on skills, the assurance of a clean, hygienic, and safe work environment, the provision of labour welfare facilities and the strengthening of non-discrimination policies in the workplace.The meeting saw the presence of labour experts, representatives from the Labour Ministry, the Directorate of Factory and Establishment Inspection, the Bangladesh Tanners Association, the Labor Court Bar Association, the Bangladesh Labour Rights Journalists Forum (BLRJF), Asia Foundation, GIZ Bangladesh, Solidar Swiss Bangladesh, Oshi Foundation, and the Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies.