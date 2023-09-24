Sri Lanka pays back $200m to BD with $4.5m interest







In the last installment, Sri Lanka paid about $50 million and $4.5 million in interest on the loan on Thursday night, a senior official of Bangladesh Bank confirmed to UNB on Saturday.



Sri Lanka took this loan for a period of one year in May 2021. However, the country failed to repay the loan due to a worsening domestic economic crisis and the Sri Lankan government declared itself bankrupt. That's why the country took extension to repay the debt several times.

This year, Sri Lanka's economy started to turn around and the country was able to repay the debt.



According to Bangladesh Bank, Sri Lanka initially repaid $50 million on August 20. Then on August 31, it returned $100 million. Finally, they returned the remaining $50 million on Thursday night.



Sri Lanka has paid off the loan taken from Bangladesh in three installments. �UNB



