Sunday, 24 September, 2023, 9:05 AM
bKash to Banglalink highest recharging customer wins motorbike

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Desk

Along with the mega prize coupon of motorbike worth taka one lakh six thousand, customers won cash backs of different amounts through recharging Banglalink numbers from bKash in a week long campaign.Beside the mega prize coupon, 490 customers, 70 every day, received cash backs up to Tk 10,000.

The mega prize couponwas handed over to the winner recently at a simple ceremony arranged at bKash office, says a press release.

During the campaign, the one who had recharged highest amount to any Banglalink number through bKash received Tk 10,000 cash back daily.

Besides, 2nd to 4th highest recharging customers got Tk 5,000 cash back each. And the rest 66 customers received Tk 100 to Tk 1,000 cash back depending on their recharge amount.

Mobile recharge through app or dialing *247# is one of the most popular services of bKash, the largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider of the country.

Convenience is the key reason that customers can recharge mobile numbers from anywhere anytime without going to a recharge point. bKash launched the campaign for Banglalink customers to make their experience even more exciting.



