Bangamata Bridge plays important role to boost  economy

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

PIROJPUR, Sept 23: The Bangamata Begum Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge, built on the Kacha River at Bekutia in Pirojpur on the Barisal-Khulna Regional Highway, is an important bridge in the southern region as it plays vital role for boosting the country's economy.

On September 4, 2022, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the much- desired "Bangamata Begum Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge" through a virtual platform from her office in the capital.

The construction of the 1,493-metre long and 13.40-metre wide bridge has materialized the dream of millions of people of the country's south-western region, establishing uninterrupted road connectivity between Khulna Division and Barishal Division.

Project manager of this bridge Masud Mahmud Sujan said the bridge was built by China Rail Watch 17 Bureau Group Company Limited under the supervision of Chinese Major Bridge Reconnaissance and Design Institute Company Limited.

A 220-metre long and 55-metre wide recreation area has been developed on the river bank at the eastern end of the bridge, a 60-metre long and 5-metre wide bituminous road adjacent to the approach road at the eastern end, a 60-metre long and 5-metre wide concrete road under the approach road and a 120-metre long and 3.50-metre wide concrete road have been constructed at the end of western part, he said.

Since its inauguration, the bridge has been playing an important role in communication, transportation and development of the country as well as  a tourist attraction.

The construction of the bridge started on November 1 in 2018. The Roads and Highways Department constructed the bridge at a cost of Taka 894.08 crore.

The Chinese government provided Taka 654.80 crore as project assistance for the bridge while Bangladesh government shared Taka 239.80 crore, Masud Mahmud Sujan said.

The bridge also established the road connectivity between Pirojpur and Dhaka. It also helped to establish the direct road connectivity among Kuakata Sea beach, Payra deep sea port, Mongla sea port and the country's largest land port Benapole. Thousands of vehicles are crossing the bridge everyday by paying toll.

Golam Mawla Nakeb, vice-president of the Pirojpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for constructing the bridge here saying: "A new horizon has been opened in the economic development of the region through building the bridge."

"Due to the establishment of direct road connection with the country's second largest beach-- Sagarkanya Kuakata-- and one of the world's largest mangrove forest the Sundarbans, this region is becoming bustling with tourists from home and abroad and its heart is Pirojpur," he added.

There is no obstacle in the road connection between the divisional city Barishal and the industrial city Khulna. Direct road connectivity to the country's second sea port Mongla and the largest land port Benapole has been established with the deep sea port Payra and the people of this area have benefited unprecedentedly in terms of communication and transportation of goods in the last one year.

Valiant freedom fighter M A Rabbani Feroze of the area said economic activities are expanding after the Padma and Bangamata Bridges were built in the south-western part of the country.

Direct road connectivity has been established between Sheikh Hasina Cantonment of Patuakhali and Jashore Cantonment through the bridge, he added.    �BSS



